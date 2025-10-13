Mike Brown appears to be going big in New York with Mitchell Robinson, Karl-Anthony Towns starting

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dallas Cowboys v Carolina Panthers
Sunday Aftermath: Rico Dowdle time, Emeka Egbuka and Puka Nacua’s injuries, and more
Pat Murphy
Pat Murphy embracing Brewers’ underdog status before NLCS matchup with Dodgers
NCAA Womens Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Quarterfinal - Vanderbilt vs South Carolina
South Carolina star forward Chloe Kitts to miss entire season with torn ACL

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tigersback_251013.jpg
Factors impacting Tiger’s seventh back surgery
nbc_bte_ramsjaguars_251013.jpg
Target the under in Rams-Jaguars London matchup
nbc_bte_raiderschiefs_251013.jpg
Lean on KC to cover spread vs. LV amid Rice return

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dallas Cowboys v Carolina Panthers
Sunday Aftermath: Rico Dowdle time, Emeka Egbuka and Puka Nacua’s injuries, and more
Pat Murphy
Pat Murphy embracing Brewers’ underdog status before NLCS matchup with Dodgers
NCAA Womens Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Quarterfinal - Vanderbilt vs South Carolina
South Carolina star forward Chloe Kitts to miss entire season with torn ACL

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tigersback_251013.jpg
Factors impacting Tiger’s seventh back surgery
nbc_bte_ramsjaguars_251013.jpg
Target the under in Rams-Jaguars London matchup
nbc_bte_raiderschiefs_251013.jpg
Lean on KC to cover spread vs. LV amid Rice return

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Mike Brown appears to be going big in New York with Mitchell Robinson, Karl-Anthony Towns starting

  
Published October 13, 2025 12:29 PM

Tom Thibodeau didn’t have this option available to him most of last season (and his team still won 51 games), now his replacement, Mike Brown, is leaning hard into it.

There were questions entering the preseason about what the starting lineup in New York might look like, but through three games, Brown has started Mitchell Robinson at center and Karl-Anthony Towns at the four in a double-big lineup, and we can expect to see that to start the season, reports Zach Braziller of The New York Post. Here is what Brown said of the lineup.

“The length on the floor is just unbelievable, when you’re playing KAT at the four, playing OG (Anunoby) at the 3, Mikal (Bridges) at the 2,” Brown said. “That’s a big, long team, with a lot of interchangeable parts. And then offensively, not just for KAT, but for the rest of the group, it just gives you a different look. You’d think that group should be able to offensive rebound at a high level, which is one of our staples.”

In limited minutes last regular season, lineups playing both Towns and Robinson had a +6.7 net rating (using Cleaning the Glass’ numbers, which filter out garbage time). In the playoffs, the pairing had a +5.8 rating and was a key reason the Knicks were in the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years.

A healthy Robinson is the key to New York taking another step this season — and to Brown’s plans to get the Knicks to play faster this season. Robinson is getting out and running on the break.

“First of all, he’s a great runner. Not a good runner, a great runner,” Brown said. “And he’s got to — like all of us — play at this pace, especially all the time. We don’t wanna do it most of the time, we wanna do it all the time.”

That tempo is one part of the changes Brown is bringing to New York this season, along with using the team’s depth more, and asking for more player and ball movement. The goal of all that isn’t to win a bunch more regular season games — although a few and a top-two seed would be nice — but to have this all make the Knicks more formidable come the playoffs.

A lot of that hinges on a Robinson and KAT frontline.

Mentions
mitch rob.jpg Mitchell Robinson KAT.png Karl-Anthony Towns