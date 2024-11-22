NBA follows NFL, sends memo to players urging vigilance regarding home security following break-ins

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark to join Cincinnati bid for 16th National Women’s Soccer League team
The National Dog Show Presented by Purina - Season 22
2024 National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day: How does it work, location, prize, past winners
qrdrxvibwvot3cqdpuhv.webp
Three Predictions: Justus Terry, Oregon flips a QB, more QB dominoes
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rsmclassicrd2_241122.jpg
Highlights: The RSM Classic 2024, Round 2
nbc_pl_pepnewcontract_241122.jpg
Guardiola discusses contract extension at Man City
nbc_dps_bradyquinninterview_241122.jpg
Quinn previews Indiana-Ohio State, Army-Notre Dame

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark to join Cincinnati bid for 16th National Women’s Soccer League team
The National Dog Show Presented by Purina - Season 22
2024 National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day: How does it work, location, prize, past winners
qrdrxvibwvot3cqdpuhv.webp
Three Predictions: Justus Terry, Oregon flips a QB, more QB dominoes
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rsmclassicrd2_241122.jpg
Highlights: The RSM Classic 2024, Round 2
nbc_pl_pepnewcontract_241122.jpg
Guardiola discusses contract extension at Man City
nbc_dps_bradyquinninterview_241122.jpg
Quinn previews Indiana-Ohio State, Army-Notre Dame

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

NBA follows NFL, sends memo to players urging vigilance regarding home security following break-ins

  
Published November 22, 2024 03:57 PM
How to navigate 76ers' dysfunction in fantasy
November 20, 2024 02:40 PM
RBS debates how fantasy managers should handle Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Paul George in fantasy amid the Philadelphia 76ers' underwhelming and dysfunctional start to the year.

MIAMI — The NBA is urging its players to take additional precautions to secure their homes following reports of recent high-profile burglaries of dwellings owned by Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr. and Kansas City Chiefs teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

In a memo the NBA sent to its team officials, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, the league revealed that the FBI has connected some burglaries to “transnational South American Theft Groups” that are “reportedly well-organized, sophisticated rings that incorporate advanced techniques and technologies, including pre-surveillance, drones, and signal jamming devices.”

Conley’s home was broken into on Sept. 15 when he was at a Minnesota Vikings game and jewelry was taken, officials told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. Portis said his home was broken into on Nov. 2 and has offered a $40,000 reward for information related to the incident. The homes of Mahomes and Kelce were broken into within days of each other last month, according to law enforcement reports, and the NFL issued a similar warning memo to its teams this week.

The NBA memo, relaying information from the FBI, said the theft rings “are primarily focused on cash and items that can be resold on the black market, such as jewelry, watches, and luxury bags.”

The NBA, which has also been giving guidance to team security personnel, recommended that players install updated alarm systems with cameras and utilize them whenever leaving the home, keeping valuables in locked and secured safes, remove online real estate listings that may show interior photos of a home, “utilize protective guard services” during extended trips from the home and even suggested having dogs assist with home protection.

“Obviously, it’s frustrating, disappointing, but I can’t get into too many of the details because the investigation is still ongoing,” Mahomes recently said. “But, obviously, something you don’t want to happen to anybody, but obviously yourself.”

One of the break-ins involving the Chiefs players happened on a game day - Oct. 7 - and Portis was also playing a game when his home was robbed.

“They took most of my prized possessions,” Portis said.

Mentions
Mike Conley.png Mike Conley Bobby Portis.png Bobby Portis