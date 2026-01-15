Watch Bulls’ insane game-winning play to beat Jazz

This looked like it was going to be Brice Sensabaugh night. The forward scored 21 points off the bench in the first quarter alone and went on to score a career-high 43.

But the Bulls pulled out the victory on a Nikola Vucevic game-winner that came on the most improbable of plays.

CLUTCH BUCKET BY NIKOLA VUČEVIĆ.



BULLS WIN AT HOME! pic.twitter.com/oUNtXMOpVS — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2026

Utah’s Keyonte George missed a 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left and that was the ball game, the Bulls got the 128-126 win.

Sensabaugh shot 15-of-22 overall and hit five 3-pointers on the way to his record night. George added 25 for the Jazz.

Vucevic scored 35 to lead the Bulls, but the real story was their bench, which scored 61 points and had five players in double figures.