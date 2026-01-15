 Skip navigation
Top News

UCLA v Minnesota
Rice, Betts lead No. 3 UCLA past Minnesota 76-58 to win 10th straight game
NCAA Basketball: Central Florida at Kansas State
Kugel’s 19 points, Stillwell’s 18 lift UCF over Kansas State 82-73
NCAA Basketball: Mississippi at Georgia
Pinkins sinks follow-up shot with 1 second left in OT to lift Ole Miss past No. 21 Georgia, 97-95

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_knightskstate_260114.jpg
Highlights: UCF handles Kansas State
nbc_cbb_andersoncomp_260114.jpg
Highlights: Anderson drops double-double
nbc_cbb_coloradobearcats_260114.jpg
Highlights: Cincinnati stays solid vs. Colorado

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Bulls' insane game-winning play to beat Jazz

  
Published January 15, 2026 12:10 AM

This looked like it was going to be Brice Sensabaugh night. The forward scored 21 points off the bench in the first quarter alone and went on to score a career-high 43.

But the Bulls pulled out the victory on a Nikola Vucevic game-winner that came on the most improbable of plays.

Utah’s Keyonte George missed a 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left and that was the ball game, the Bulls got the 128-126 win.

Sensabaugh shot 15-of-22 overall and hit five 3-pointers on the way to his record night. George added 25 for the Jazz.

Vucevic scored 35 to lead the Bulls, but the real story was their bench, which scored 61 points and had five players in double figures.

Mentions
Nikola Vucevic.png Nikola Vučević UTA_Sensabaugh_Brice.jpg Brice Sensabaugh