NBA Playoff scenarios for Tuesday, April 7: Minnesota, Phoenix, Miami can be locked into playoffs or play-in

It’s fairly clear that Minnesota will be the No. 6 seed and Phoenix the No. 7 in the West, but that could become more official depending on what happens Tuesday. Here is what you need to know.

Playoff Scenarios

• Minnesota can clinch a playoff spot (and officially avoid the play-in) with a win over tanking Indiana and a Phoenix loss to Houston.

• Conversely, the Suns can be locked into the play-in if they lose to the Rockets while the Timberwolves pick up the expected win over the Pacers.

• Miami becomes locked into the East play-in with a loss on the road to Toronto.

Games to Watch

Miami Heat at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET, League Pass

Miami’s slim chances of getting out of the No. 10 seed in the East — and having to win two games on the road to make the playoffs — hinge on it racking up wins and getting help with one of Orlando/Charlotte/Philadelphia falling apart in the last week. Toronto is technically the No. 6 seed in the East but is just half a game ahead of the trio the Heat are chasing and needs wins to avoid the play-in. Toronto should be desperate, and if Miami loses this game it is locked into the play-in.

Charlotte Hornets at Boston Celtics, 8 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock

Orlando, Charlotte and Philadelphia are all 43-36 and tied for the 7/8/9 seeds in the East (and they are all just half a game back of No. 6 seed Toronto) — the Hornets need to win this game to help secure at least a top-eight seed and maybe climb out of the play-in altogether. Boston is likely to finish as the No. 2 seed in the East, but the Celtics are just 2.5 games ahead of the Knicks, so an ill-timed losing streak could see them fall a slot in the seedings. This is a potential first-round playoff preview, and Charlotte may be the team that the top three in the East would most like to avoid in the first round the way it has played of late.

Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns, 11 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock

Phoenix can, in theory, make up the three-game difference between these two teams and climb out of the play-in out West, but both of those things are unlikely. Houston should be the desperate team here, it is just one game back of the banged-up Lakers for the No. 4 seed in the West and getting to host a first-round playoff series (likely against those same Lakers). Both teams could use the win in this nightcap of the NBA Tuesday.