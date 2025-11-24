NBA power rankings 2025-26: Thunder remain on top, Pistons jump to second, Lakers enter top five

We are a quarter of the way into the NBA season and we now have a pretty good sense of who most teams are. Now we also get to see how teams perform under a little bit of pressure with the NBA Cup, and here we talk about the teams facing it.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder

(17-1, last week No. 1)

Oklahoma City’s defense hasn’t just been good this season, it’s been suffocating — OKC’s 103 defensive rating is 7 points better than second-place Detroit. Nobody is close to them. While that’s a team effort — they play defense on a string and have a wealth of quality perimeter defenders — Chet Holmgren and his rim protection could be rewarded. He is going to get mentioned in Defensive Player of the Year conversations already, and if Victor Wembanyama can’t reach the 65-game threshold set by the league for awards (a real possibility with him being out with a calf strain), Holmgren becomes the favorite. One other note to scare the rest of the league: Oklahoma City could have two lottery picks next June. They own the Clippers’ first-round pick (the last of the Paul George trade). OKC also owns Utah’s first-rounder, but the Jazz pick is top-eight-protected, so it depends on how much Lauri Markkanen lifts his team up the rest of the way (Utah would currently draft ninth).

2. Detroit Pistons

(14-2, last week No. 3)

Detroit has had one of the best fourth quarter offenses in the NBA this season, averaging 30.3 points per game in the fourth, and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points in the fourth (third best in the league). With that, the Pistons are 11-0 this season when taking a lead into the fourth quarter. Detroit and Jalen Duran were nowhere close to a contract extension last offseason, and to his credit Duran is playing himself into a huge payday — he averages 20.5 points and 11.5 rebounds a game and looks like an All-Star, an All Defensive Team player and might be the Most Improved Player frontrunner. Duran is now critical to the Pistons’ future, and he is going to get paid like it this summer.

3. Denver Nuggets

(12-4, last week No. 2)

Denver’s improved depth is getting put to the test. Starter Christian Braun was already going to miss six weeks with a sprained ankle, and now Aaron Gordon is going to miss 4-6 weeks with a hamstring strain. Sometimes when a starter goes out injured, it’s the bench that suffers, and Denver’s bench was already bottom 10 in the league in scoring, averaging 18.6 points a game before Braun got injured. In the first two games after he went out that bench scored 15 and 9 points, but then it bounced back with two 33-point games against the Pelicans and Rockets, followed by 20 in a loss to the Kings. Peyton Watson has become a key starter now and he has averaged 14.8 points and seven rebounds per game, shooting 58.1% from the floor, when asked to start this season. He has been stepping up. Denver needs a big win vs. San Antonio Friday night to have a chance to advance to the knockout round of the NBA Cup.

4. Houston Rockets

(10-4, last week No. 4)

Kevin Durant is out for the next couple of games for personal reasons, which could put a dent in what has been the best offense in the NBA, but one doing it in a very unconventional way. The Rockets have the league’s lowest 3-point attempt rate — just 33.2% of their shots — but the league’s highest in offensive rebound rate, getting a second chance on 38.5% of their missed shots. They are top 10 in the league in points in the paint per game, 53.3. This team is mashing its way to the best offense in the league, but will that work as well without the outlet of Durant on the court? See for yourself when the Rockets take on the Suns in a fascinating second game on Peacock NBA Monday.

5. Los Angeles Lakers

(12-4, last week No. 7)

LeBron James is back, and what’s maybe most impressive about him is not that this is his 23rd NBA season (a record) or how his mind still just processes the game faster than anyone (as evidenced by his passing), it’s his willingness to accept a new, smaller role. This is Luka Doncic’s team now. Austin Reaves had become a significant presence and key shot creator. LeBron is willingly working to fit in around them. “I can fit in with anybody. I don’t understand why that was even a question,” James said in front of his locker after his debut. LeBron’s Lakers were the winners of the inaugural NBA Cup (then called the In-Season Tournament), and with a win Tuesday over the Clippers, they will clinch a spot in the quarterfinals/knockout round, a game you can watch on Coast 2 Coast Tuesday on NBC and Peacock.

LeBron James made his NBA-record 23rd season debut tonight!



👑 11 PTS

👑 12 AST

👑 @Lakers W pic.twitter.com/LkuBu0TkHH — NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2025

6. Toronto Raptors

(12-5, last week No. 9)

Toronto became the first team to punch its ticket to the quarterfinals (the knockout round) of the NBA Cup, going 3-0 in Cup play so far (they have one Group A Cup game left, against the Pacers, and while it will not impact them getting in it will matter for seeding). The NBA Cup quarterfinals are Dec. 9-10, with the higher-seeded team hosting that game (and the winner advancing to Las Vegas for Semifinals and, potentially, Finals). “I think our guys deserve the opportunity to compete in that setup,” Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said. “It’s gonna be a really different feeling for us because it’s going to be one game that will decide if we’re going to the final four or not. Definitely we have the ambition and desire to be there.”

7. Cleveland Cavaliers

(12-6, last week No. 6)

Donovan Mitchell is comfortable where the Cavaliers are so far this season because he sees the growth and potential with a team that has a top-10 defense and an improving offense. “I think for us, this is perfect,” Mitchell said after Sunday’s win over the Clippers. “There’s so many learning lessons. We have good games, we have bad games. Obviously, you want to continue to trend the right way, and I feel like we are. But I think 12-6 is right where we need to be. Continue to just progress.”

8. Phoenix Suns

(11-6, last week No. 15)

Jordan Ott has impressed in his first season as a head coach, and may even be in line for some Coach of the Year votes if Phoenix keeps playing this well. The first thing that stands out is he just has the Suns playing hard, which is a big step forward for anyone forced to watch this team the past couple of seasons. One of the things Ott has preached is Phoenix winning the possession game, and you saw that Sunday in a comeback win over San Antonio when the Suns took 20 more shots on the night. Can they do that on Peacock NBA Monday in a great early-season showdown against Houston, a game worth streaming to catch?

9. Minnesota Timberwolves

(10-6, last week No. 8)

Minnesota drafted Rob Dillingham No. 8 in 2024, envisioning someone who could step up and be the point guard of the future for them as Mike Conley aged out of the job. Well, Father Time caught up with Conley quickly (6.2 points and 3.5 assists a game this season, he looks slow), and Rob Dillingham has not been ready to step up: 4.7 points and 1.9 assists a game on 38.6% shooting (20% on 3-pointers). It’s too early to write a 20-year-old off, the Timberwolves are going to give Dillingham more time to figure it out. But this is a win-now roster, and it’s no accident that the Wolves come up in talks about potential trades for point guards such as LaMelo Ball, Ja Morant and Trae Young (whether any of those is a fit in Minnesota is another question). Point guard is now a long term concern for Minnesota.

10. Miami Heat

(11-6, last week No. 17)

Winners of four in a row, and now Tyler Herro is set to make his return to the court Monday night against Dallas. It will be interesting to see him fit into the Heat’s new isolation style attacking offense, or whether they run a few more pick-and-rolls for the best P&R ball handler on the roster. If Miami can defeat Milwaukee on Wednesday, it will move to the top of East Group C and have a chance to advance to the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup (the Heat would be 3-1, but the Knicks control their own destiny and would take the group if they win out).

11. San Antonio Spurs

(11-6, last week No. 11)

The Spurs have gone 3-1 without Victor Wembanyama, who is out with a calf strain (and the buzz around the league is he could miss closer to a month, in part because San Antonio will be cautious with his return). The Spurs also have been without Stephon Castle the past three games, forcing Julian Champagnie and Luke Kornet into the starting five. That starting unit has not impressed, but the bench has, which is why the Spurs won their first three games without Wemby (and had a double-digit lead over the Suns but couldn’t hold it).

12. Boston Celtics

(9-8, last week No. 18)

The biggest question coming into the season in Boston was at center, because Kristaps Porzingis, Luke Kornet and Al Horford were all gone. Neemias Queta has answered that question — he has been impressive as the starting five, averaging 9.3 points on 62.8% shooting, and grabbing 7.9 rebounds a game. However, his more significant impact is on the defensive end, where the Celtics are 19.8 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court.

13. Orlando Magic

(10-8, last week No. 16)

The Magic have gone 3-2 without Paolo Banchero (left groin strain), but with a good +6.4 net rating. The idea that the Magic are better without Banchero is foolish, but it’s fair to question whether there is a ceiling on this offense with him and another natural forward, Franz Wagner, as the primary shot creators. It just doesn’t flow. That said, Orlando has gone 8-4 in its last 12 games (with a +7.1 net rating) after a 1-4 start to the season, thanks in large part to Desmond Bane looking more comfortable and an improved defense.

14. New York Knicks

(9-6, last week No. 5)

This ranking feels a little low for the Knicks, but they have stumbled of late. New York is 1-2 on its current five-game road trip and is now 1-5 for the season away from Madison Square Garden — and that lone win, against Dallas last week, only happened because Brandon Williams got called for hooking Landry Shamet on a drive for a game-tying layup. The Knicks control their own destiny in the NBA Cup, beat Charlotte on the road on Wednesday then Milwaukee at home on Friday and the Knicks advance to the quarterfinals.

15. Atlanta Hawks

(11-7, last week No. 13)

Since Trae Young went out with a sprained knee, the Hawks are 9-4 with a +6.3 net rating, with a slightly above average offense and a top-10 in the league defense. Not only did the wheels not fall off without Young on the court, but this stretch may also have shown a path to a future without him. Atlanta went into this season with a roster specifically built to maximize Young’s strengths, and the front office wanted to see what that roster could do before making any long-term decisions about a new contract for Young (they did not extend him last summer, and he can opt out and become a free agent next summer) or Kristaps Porzingis. What they have learned so far is that this team is not bad without Young. That could play into future decisions.

16. Philadelphia 76ers

(9-7, last week No. 14)

Paul George has been on a minute restriction since his return, averaging 13.3 points in 22 minutes a night, and Philly has a -2.2 net rating with him on the court in that small sample size. Whether George and Joel Embiid are playing or not, this is Tyrese Maxey’s team, he drives the offense and leads the league in touches, averaging five more a night than Nikola Jokic. Behind him, the 76ers have been one of the best fourth quarter teams in the league this season, averaging 30.1 points per game in the fourth (fourth best in the league), they are outscoring opponents by 5.1 in the fourth (best in the league), and with that have a solid 6-5 record in games where they trailed entering the fourth.

17. Chicago Bulls

(9-7, last week No. 19)

On paper, the Bulls had a good week, winning three of four, including beating the Nuggets, and Nikola Vucevic drained a game-winner against the Trail Blazers. However, after the Bulls beat the lowly Wizards 121-120 Sunday, Vucevic was not happy and tried to explain to a young roster why: “For three quarters, we were very soft. We gave no resistance. We didn’t do anything that we talked about. Just played really soft. It was really bad.” Chicago is on the road this week, but with winnable games against New Orleans, Charlotte and Indiana.

18. Golden State Warriors

(9-9, last week No. 10)

Golden State is 4-6 in its last 10 games and, according to Jimmy Butler, the issue is the team’s defense in that stretch. Over those 10 games, the Warriors have a defensive rating of 112.4, 12th in the league. Jimmy Butler summed it up this way: “We’re just not guarding nobody. From what I can tell, I haven’t been here long, but that’s never been the formula here. To win a championship, you got to take each and every matchup personal. Yeah, help’s going to be there, but we got to do way better guarding on that side of the ball.”

19. Milwaukee Bucks

(8-9, last week No. 12)

The Bucks have dropped both games since Giannis Antetokounmpo went out with a groin strain and now have dropped four in a row and 5-of-6, with a -9 net rating in those six games. Milwaukee controls its own destiny in the NBA Cup but will have to beat Miami and New York on the road — without Antetokounmpo — to advance. That’s a big ask.

20. Portland Trail Blazers

(7-10, last week No. 20)

The Trail Blazers surprisingly control their own destiny and can win the NBA Cup West Group C — the “group of death” with five of the top nine teams in the conference — by beating San Antonio on Wednesday night. That will mean turning things around fast, the Trail Blazers are 2-7 in their last nine with a -7.9 net rating in those games.

21. Los Angeles Clippers

(5-12, last week No. 23)

Kawhi Leonard made his return to the court after missing 10 games with an ankle/foot sprain, and scored 20 in a loss to the Cavaliers, shooting 6-of-13 in his 26 minutes. Just his return should help other Clippers because of his gravity. For example, the most underrated player in the league is not so underrated anymore — Ivica Zubac is drawing a lot more defensive attention this season, something coach Tyronn Lue talked about recently: “Just double team the post, not let him get a rhythm on the post. Also just fronting the post a lot, so now we got a flash and trying to hit him over the top. But [teams] doing a good job just trying to keep it out of his hands, and when they can try to push him off the block so he’s not in his sweet spot.” Part of the reason teams are collapsing on Zubac is that without Norman Powell or near enough shot creation and shooting, teams are not penalized for packing the paint and focusing on stopping him. Despite the rough start, the Clippers can go to 3-0 in NBA Cup play and put themselves in the driver’s seat to advance to the knockout round with a win “on the road” against the Lakers this week, a game you can watch on Coast 2 Coast Tuesday on NBC and Peacock.

22. Memphis Grizzlies

(6-11, last week No. 25)

The Grizzlies took advantage of the schedule and snapped a streak where they had lost 9-of-10 and knocked off the Kings and Mavericks in their last two games — doing so without the services of injured-but-still-talking-trash Ja Morant and the just injured Jaren Jackson Jr. It may be tough to keep that streak going against Denver on Monday (and don’t trash talk Jokic, you don’t want him playing angry), the Memphis heads out on the road again for its next four.

23. Utah Jazz

(5-11, last week No. 22)

Lauri Markkanen is averaging 29.3 points per game, but is doing it while barely dribbling the ball — 91% of his shot attempts have come off two dribbles or fewer (compare that to SGA, where more than 45% of his shots come off 7+ dribbles). It’s because the Jazz work hard to free him with off-ball actions, which makes him very difficult to cover. Lakers coach J.J. Redick talked about it before one of their matchups last week. “He’s getting about 31 off-ball screens a game ... I’m not comparing him to Steph Curry, but there’s a similarity to the scout in terms of his your awareness on him. If he’s head under and he’s not trying to duck you in or post you up, he’s going to come off something. He’s going to come off a smash or he’s going to come off a pin down. He’s at the top of the floor, he’s going to get a chest. If he’s in the corner, he’s going to get a single or a double, like you just have to have heightened awareness on him at all times.”

24. Dallas Mavericks

(5-13, last week No. 24)

Dallas has gone 3-10 with Anthony Davis in street clothes, although he could be nearing a return (depending on what the Dallas medical staff is thinking). If Mavericks fans want something to be thankful for through all of this it’s not just Cooper Flagg, but how much better and more comfortable Flagg has looked when played on the wing, his natural spot (the point forward experiment is over).

25. Charlotte Hornets

(4-13, last week No. 21)

The good news is that Brandon Miller is back after missing 13 games with a shoulder injury (and he scored 21 in his return against the Clippers). The other good news in Charlotte to start the season is just how well rookie Kon Knueppel has played. His 18.8 points per game is top among rookies, he’s shooting 42.1% from 3-point range and grabbing 5.8 rebounds a game. It’s early, but Knueppel is right in the middle of the Rookie of the Year discussion with Cooper Flagg and V.J. Edgecombe.

26. Brooklyn Nets

(3-13, last week No. 27)

Brooklyn has the second-worst defense in the league, but one guy who might start to turn things around on that end — and be a key piece for this team long term — is rookie Drake Powell, coach Jordi Fernandez said this week. “He’s very capable of being one of the best perimeter defenders in the league. He’s just a rookie right now, and he doesn’t even know it, but I see the tools. He just has to keep embracing that part and believing that he can do it. And what he’s doing right now is good, but it could be even better. If he has that belief, conviction and work ethic, the sky’s the limit for him defensively.” Egor Demin could be part of the future, too, but he’s got to start getting downhill more: He’s taken 14 shots in the restricted area this season (13.3% of this attempts) and 73 3-point attempts (69.6% of his total shot attempts).

27. Sacramento Kings

(4-13, last week No. 26)

DeMar DeRozan summed up where the Kings are emotionally after losing eight straight, saying they are “In a s**** place. Don’t nobody want to lose the way we’ve been losing… I think it’s just everything right now for us is just s****, honestly. Sometimes when you’re in the deep end, it’s hard to hear anything. You’re just trying to swim your way out, one way or another.” Adding to Sacramento’s pile of, um, manure is the news that Domantas Sabonis will be out at least a month with a torn meniscus. If you’re a Sacramento fan searching for a reason to believe the team can turn things around, there is this: the Kings have played the toughest schedule in the league so far this season. Things will get easier.

28. New Orleans Pelicans

(2-15, last week No. 28)

Zion Williamson returned to the court this week and averaged 18 points and 4.5 rebounds in the two games played. The story in New Orleans has been Derik Queen. He faced some unfair expectations because of the overpay Joe Dumars gave up to get him (control of the Pelcians’ 2026 first-round pick, which looks like it will be a high one in a deep draft), but Queen himself has been impressive. He put up 30 points, nine rebounds, four assists and a couple of blocks going up against three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, for the first time, and after the game earned praise from Jokic: “He’s an amazing player. You can see some similarities [to me]. I don’t want people to see him and tell him he’s something like me. He’s a good enough player to have his own story.”

When a talented rookie takes on a bonafide superstar it’s must-see TV. 🍿



🎥 Altitude Sports pic.twitter.com/Z7ApF2UZSw — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) November 20, 2025

29. Indiana Pacers

(2-14, last week No. 29)

Pacers fans looking for a bright spot can point to the return of Bennedict Mathurin to the lineup. He has played in just five games this season, but is averaging 26.4 points a night. The Pacers picked up a win last week against lowly Charlotte and have a good shot at another one Friday against the one team below them in these rankings.

30. Washington Wizards

(1-15, last week No. 30)

Washington hasn’t won a game since a week before Halloween. The biggest problem is that the young team — even with a couple of veterans like CJ McCollum and Khris Middleton — can’t close games. Washington averages 24.9 points a game in the fourth quarter, and they get outscored by 7.5 points a game in the fourth, both of which are the worst in the league. Washington is 0-11 when trailing heading into the fourth and 1-4 when they are ahead entering the final frame.

