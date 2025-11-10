Negativity around 3-7 Mavericks fueling questions about future of GM Nico Harrison

The NBA is a results-based business. That applies on the court, with the scoreboard and standings, and it also applies off the court, in terms of fan loyalty and the amount of money they spend on tickets, jerseys, and more.

The Dallas Mavericks are 3-7 to start the season, which has stirred up frustration and resentment in the Dallas fan base that goes back to the Luka Doncic trade last season. Adding fuel to the fire is the fact that Doncic is averaging a near triple-double — 37 points, 10 rebounds and 9.5 assists a game — leading the Lakers to a 7-3 record and a top-10 offense in the league.

The slow start has fueled negativity around the Mavericks and is adding to the pressure on general manager Nico Harrison and questions about whether he could be fired. Dallas-based NBA insider Marc Stein added to the discussion at his Substack.

“With the Mavericks already in a significant hole when it comes to simply reaching the playoffs, league sources tell The Stein Line that the rising and virtually ceaseless negativity that surrounds the franchise is indeed wearing on and troubling ownership.”

Part of the challenge for ownership is that “it is by no means clear at this juncture” to whom they would turn to run the team, Stein adds.

One major question hangs over this entire saga: Can owner/governor Patrick Dumont admit his mistake? Owners are notoriously poor at that, and firing Harrison would be a tacit admission that the Doncic trade was a mistake — a trade Dumont signed off on and backed.

Dallas picked up a road win over the lowly Wizards on Saturday, but now returns home for a tough stretch of games: the Bucks, the surprisingly strong Suns, the Clippers, and the athletic Trail Blazers. How much does the team’s performance in this home stand impact ownership’s decision?

One other interesting note from Stein: Despite the poor start to the season, Dallas has no plans at this point to trade center Daniel Gafford. That shouldn’t be a huge surprise with third-year center Dereck Lively III having played just three games this season due to injury after playing just 36 games a season ago. Dallas signed Gafford to a three-year, $54.4 million contract extension this past offseason.

However, if Dallas continues to struggle after Christmas, the Mavericks might pivot — they control their 2026 first-round draft pick, which is considered a deep class at the top, and Dallas may instead consider adding another lottery pick to pair with No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg. If that happens, Gafford might become available, but the Mavs are not yet close to making that decision.

And we’re not sure who might be the GM making that decision.

