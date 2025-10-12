 Skip navigation
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Unranked Texas looks more like preseason No. 1 it was in win over rival No. 6 Oklahoma
NCAA Football: Oklahoma at Texas
AP Top 25 poll preview: Major top-10 shake-ups in store after Oklahoma, Oregon losses
NHL: Washington Capitals at New York Islanders
Islanders rookie Matthew Schaefer scores first NHL goal in 4-2 loss to Capitals

nbc_golf_baycurrentrd4_251012.jpg
Highlights: PGA Tour’s Baycurrent Classic, Round 4
nbc_golf_lpgashanghairnd4hl_251012.jpg
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Final Round
nbc_cfb_lemoncomp_251011.jpg
HLs: Lemon shines in USC’s win over Michigan

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_golf_baycurrentrd4_251012.jpg
Highlights: PGA Tour’s Baycurrent Classic, Round 4
nbc_golf_lpgashanghairnd4hl_251012.jpg
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Final Round
nbc_cfb_lemoncomp_251011.jpg
HLs: Lemon shines in USC’s win over Michigan

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Nets owner Joe Tsai confirms team’s strategy for this season: ‘We hope to get a good pick’

  
Published October 12, 2025 01:13 PM

It wasn’t exactly a secret what the Brooklyn Nets’ goal was for this season: They used all five of their first-round picks last June, then this summer they traded or let walk Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dennis Schroder and D’Angelo Russell. Brooklyn is going to lean into Cam Thomas — playing for his next contract on the qualifying offer — and Michael Porter Jr. to drive their offense.

But if you had any doubts about the plan, here is what team owner Joe Tsai said while on the All-In podcast (hat tip RealGM).

“I have to say we’re in a rebuilding year. We spent all of our pick (in the 2025 NBA Draft). We had five first-round draft picks this past summer ...

“We have one [first-round] pick in 2026, and we hope to get a good pick. So, you can predict what kind of strategy we will use for this season. But we have a very young team.”

This upcoming NBA Draft is considered a strong draft at the top with Darryn Peterson (Kansas), A.J. Dybantsa (BYU) and Cameron Boozer (Duke) all in the mix for the No. 1 pick, with some other real talent such as Nate Ament (Tennessee), Mikel Brown (Louisville) and Tounde Yessoufou (Baylor) worth keeping an eye on.

Brooklyn isn’t the only team starting this season with an eye toward the draft, the same idea is playing out in Utah and Washington, and you can be sure a few other teams with long-shot postseason hopes will be pivoting to the strategy early.

The Nets control their own pick this season, but in 2027 the Houston Rockets have swap rights. Starting in 2028, the Nets will have their own first-round picks and/or first-round picks or swaps coming in from the Knicks, 76ers and Nuggets.