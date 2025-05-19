New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Preview: 2025 NBA Playoffs series prediction, schedule, player to watch

This Eastern Conference Finals brings some deep history, going back to Reggie Miller taunting Spike Lee and Patrick Ewing dominating games (but missing a clutch finger roll). But there’s also history from a year ago, when the Pacers beat the Knicks in the second round in seven games. Will history repeat itself?

When does the Knicks vs. the Celtics begin?

New York travels to Indianapolis for Game 1 of the series on Wednesday, May 21, at 8 p.m. Eastern. The series goes almost every other day the rest of the way.

New York vs. Boston Playoffs Schedule 2025

All times are Eastern (* = if necessary)

Game 1: Pacers vs. Knicks; Wednesday, May 21 (8 p.m., TNT)

Game 2: Pacers vs. Knicks; Friday, May 23 (8 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Knicks vs. Pacers; Sunday, May 25 (8 p.m., TNT)

Game 4: Knicks vs. Pacers; Tuesday, May 27 (8 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: Pacers vs. Knicks; Thursday, May 29 (8 p.m., TNT)*

Game 6: Knicks vs. Pacers; Saturday, May 31 (8 p.m., TNT)*

Game 7: Pacers vs. Knicks; Monday, June 2 (8 p.m., TNT)*

Players to watch

Myles Turner

Turner’s had a pretty good postseason thus far, averaging 16.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 2.5 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers per game, shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 80.4 percent from the foul line. However, Karl-Anthony Towns will be a more difficult matchup for the Pacers center than Brook Lopez (Milwaukee) or Jarrett Allen (Cleveland) were in the first two rounds. On one hand, it must be acknowledged that Indiana has been one of the NBA’s best teams since the calendar turned to 2025. However, they had no answer for Towns in the teams’ three meetings, two of which occurred in 2024. In the lone 2025 meeting, Towns went for 40 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, three steals and three three-pointers, shooting 14-of-23 from the field. If the Pacers are to win this series, Turner will have to hold serve with Towns.

—Raphielle Johnson, Rotoworld basketball analyst

Bennedict Mathurin

In a matchup between two teams with loaded starting lineups, depth should end up being a big factor. Bennedict Mathurin had a lot of success against New York during the regular season, and his instant offense could be the difference for Indiana. In three games against the Knicks this year, Mathurin averaged 25.3 points per game, which led all Pacers players. Through the first two rounds of the playoffs, Indiana has shot an absurd (and likely unsustainable) 50.1 percent from the floor and 40.6 percent on three-pointers. Mathurin had some strong performances against Milwaukee and Cleveland, but he also had some games where he didn’t provide much. Having him at his best on offense will open things up for Indiana against a tough New York defense that has the fifth-best defensive rating in the playoffs.

—Noah Rubin, Rotoworld basketball analyst

Keys to watch for in New York vs. Indiana

1) Pace

It’s simplistic to say the Pacers want to run and the Knicks want to slow the game down — Indiana was top 10 in the league in offense started in transition in the regular season, New York was bottom 10 — but not totally accurate. In the playoffs, especially as teams have geared up to slow the Pacers in transition, the two teams have had about the same amount of offense started on the break.

The Knicks are actually at their best on offense when they force turnovers (or get stops) then get out and run, but they need to be selective with that in this series — if it’s a track meet, Indy will win.

Pace, however, is more than running — Indiana is quicker in the halfcourt and uses that to get shots. Haliburton collapses defenses and finds the open man, but Indiana cuts and moves the ball far faster than the Knicks, and that will test New York’s defense (both the Celtics and Pistons offenses are more station-to-station, the Pacers are a new kind of test). While New York moves the ball, its offense is more Brunson (and sometimes Towns) based, they can pound the ball a lot. If the Pacers get the ball flying around in the halfcourt and get clean looks because of that, it’s a huge advantage.

2) Which team defends the paint better?

Both the Knicks and the Pacers were top-10 in the NBA in chasing teams off the 3-point line this season, but the cost came in allowing points in the paint (both teams were in the bottom half of the league in that stat, but the Pacers were 26th and much worse).

Whichever team does a better job of taking away those easy looks inside on drives (or in transition) will have a considerable advantage.

This is where Mitchel Robinson comes in. He didn’t play in any of the meetings between these teams in the regular season and he has been the playoff X-factor for New York and will continue to be so in this series.

Rebounding is a part of the battle in the paint. Indiana has struggled on the glass in the playoffs while the Robinson-led Knicks have been beasts. Indiana has to focus on keeping New York off the glass and getting easy putback buckets.

3) Which team thrives in the clutch?

Comebacks and clutch plays could well decide this series — and both teams have thrived in them these playoffs.

New York was down 20 to Boston on the road in each of the first two games of the last series and came back to win. Indiana has three comebacks of at least 19 points to win this postseason.

Jalen Brunson has done this:

JALEN BRUNSON.

WHAT A SHOT.

WHAT A MOMENT.



KNICKS WIN THE SERIES!! https://t.co/ZT6WwTDpZ2 pic.twitter.com/J2pHYE9mHv — NBA (@NBA) May 2, 2025

While Tyrese Haliburton has done this:

TYRESE HALIBURTON FOUR-POINT PLAY TO WIN IT 😱 pic.twitter.com/BfhuhcEQdZ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 12, 2025

Multiple games in this series are going to come down to the wire, and it’s going to be spectacular.

—Kurt Helin, NBC Sports lead NBA writer

Predictions

Jay Croucher (NBC Sports Lead Betting Analyst): Pacers in 6

From January 1 to regular season end, Indiana had the 5th-best net rating in the NBA, and a +11.5 net rating when Haliburton and Siakam shared the court. The Pacers might be a juggernaut hiding in plain sight. Indiana’s pace and ball movement stand in contrast to New York’s relative lack of creativity on offense.

Drew Dinsick (NBC Sports Betting Analyst): Pacers in 6

My series price is dead even, and the most likely outcome by my numbers is Pacers 4-2 (at 17%). Pacers plus the points in Game 1 is also a bet for me. Pacers have the best offensive player in the series with Haliburton (narrowly edges Brunson with a 99th percentile oEPM) and they have the two best defensive players with Nembhard and Siakam (95th and 91st percentile dEPM, respectively). I give the coaching edge to Indiana as well.

Brad Thomas (NBC Sports Betting Analyst): Pacers in 7

There’s no reason to continue to doubt the Pacers. The Bucks did it, as well as the Cavaliers. Now they have the “overrated” moniker as their motto. Doubt them if you want but this is a crazy talented team.

Their biggest knock all season was their inability to play defense. However, the last month and a half of the season they were one of the best defensive units in the NBA.

They are a lethal offense with a floor general who gets others going and can find his own shot.

That’s not a knock on the Knicks. It just feels like a massive let down after knocking off the defending NBA Champs. The price on the Pacers to win the East is too good to pass up.

Kurt Helin (NBC Sports lead NBA writer): Knicks in 7

This series is a coin flip. I came very close to picking the Pacers in 6, and that legitimately could happen — Indiana has more depth and more versatility than New York, and a coach in Rick Carlisle who knows how to exploit that. What is not overrated in Indiana is Haliburton, and what is underrated is the Pacers defense.

The Knicks bring size and a little more physicality, and in this postseason, that has generally won out. I think it will here, with Towns and Robinson being the keys that get New York back to the NBA Finals for the first time since Ricky Martin’s “Livin’ La Vida Loca” topped the charts.