Nikola Jokic: ‘I still want to be a Nugget forever’ but other changes coming to Denver

Whatever the Denver Nuggets are going to look like next season, they can’t just run it back again and expect better results. After winning the NBA title in 2023, the Nuggets have not advanced past the second round of the playoffs, and on Thursday night, a shorthanded Minnesota Timberwolves team eliminated them in the first round.

Whatever that team looks like, Nikola Jokic wants to be part of it. Here’s his quote, via Anthony Slater of ESPN.

“I still want to be a Nugget forever.”

Jokic is extension-eligible this summer. He is under contract for $59 million for next season, with a $62.8 million player option for the season after that. Jokic was directly asked if he would sign an extension this offseason. His response:

“I still want to be a Nugget forever.”

Jokic averaged 25.8 points, 13.2 rebounds and 9.5 assists per game against Minnesota, nearly a triple-double. However, his 19.4% shooting from 3-point range and poor defense in the series were issues. That said, he’s still a top-three player in the world, still an absolute franchise cornerstone.

Jokic’s future is not in question, but a lot of other things are. Denver’s moves last offseason — trading Michael Porter Jr. for Cameron Johnson, locking up Christian Braun, bringing back Bruce Brown — combined with a healthy Jamal Murray led to the best offense in the league and a 54-win season (that’s one more win than their championship season). However, for the third year in a row, regular-season success did not translate into playoff success, and the Nuggets need to address that.

A post by former Nuggets coach George Karl seemed to hit the nail on the head.

Championship windows open and close faster than ever in the NBA. — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) April 26, 2026

Denver’s list of offseason issues starts with the fact that this team enters the summer already over the tax and first apron, and they are flirting with the second one. This is for an ownership group considered allergic to the tax (although they paid it the three seasons before this one). Along with that, the Nuggets’ priorities are:

• A Jokic extension. Expect that to get done, Denver will offer the max and he will sign it. Jokic is not going anywhere.

• Re-sign Peyton Watson. He’s a restricted free agent, but one the Lakers, Bulls and other teams are reportedly eyeing as someone they may try to poach. The Nuggets have the right to match any offer. That said, re-signing or matching an offer for Watson is going to be hard to do without moving above the second tax apron. There had been speculation in some circles that the Nuggets would not match a big offer from another team, but after he was clearly missed while out injured in these playoffs, can Denver afford not to match?

• Re-signing free agents. Do the Nuggets bring back Tim Hardaway Jr., who finished third in Sixth Man of the Year voting and was critical for them this season? Also hitting the free agent market are Bruce Brown and Spencer Jones.

• Cameron Johnson extension? Do the Nuggets want to extend the deal of the two-way wing, set to make $23.1 million next season? If so, at what number?

There are bigger picture questions, too. Aaron Gordon is critical to this team’s success. How can they lighten his load to keep him healthy? How do they add depth to the roster? Is David Adelman the right long-term coach? (Note, Jokic stuck up for Addelman after the Nuggets were eliminated.) It’s going to be difficult to make trades because Denver has no first-round picks it can move in a deal.

It’s going to be an interesting summer in Denver. The one sure thing is that Nikola Jokic isn’t going anywhere.