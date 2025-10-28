 Skip navigation
MLB: World Series-Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani hits two homers, ties record with four extra-base hits in World Series Game 3
Stephen Strasburg
Stephen Strasburg returns to San Diego State as special assistant to head coach
NHL: New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Penguins
Fan at Penguins game hospitalized after falling from upper concourse

nbc_nba_mitchellcomp_251027.jpg
Mitchell scores 35 points on 18 shots vs. Pistons
nbc_nba_porvslal_251027.jpg
Highlights: Trail Blazers top short-handed Lakers
nbc_nba_pg_memgsw_251027.jpg
HLs: Balanced attack leads Warriors over Grizzlies

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Nikola Jokic is racking up triple-doubles, but Jamal Murray’s hot start fuels Nuggets past Timberwolves

  
Published October 28, 2025 02:18 AM

Nikola Jokic is drawing raves for good reason — three games, three triple-doubles for the three-time MVP.

Jokic’s massive shadow should not block out the light for Jamal Murray, who is off to his own fast start and dropped 42 points on Minnesota on Monday, leading the Nuggets to a comfortable 127-114 road win.

A notoriously slow starter each season, Murray has flipped that script this year, scoring 25 with 10 assists in the season-opener against Golden State, then dropping another 23 on Phoenix. Monday night, he was on another level.

Jokic lives on another level.

After the Nuggets win, Jokic talked about his fast start with NBC’s NBA Showtime crew.

Denver brought in Tim Hardaway Jr. for depth and scoring and he had 20 off the bench in this one. Jaden McDaniels scored 25 to lead the Timberwolves, with Julius Randle adding 24 for a shorthanded team playing without Anthony Edwards.

Mentions
DEN_Murray_Jamal.jpg Jamal Murray DEN_Jokic_Nikola.jpg Nikola Jokić