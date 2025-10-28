Nikola Jokic is racking up triple-doubles, but Jamal Murray’s hot start fuels Nuggets past Timberwolves

Nikola Jokic is drawing raves for good reason — three games, three triple-doubles for the three-time MVP.

Jokic’s massive shadow should not block out the light for Jamal Murray, who is off to his own fast start and dropped 42 points on Minnesota on Monday, leading the Nuggets to a comfortable 127-114 road win.

Jamal Murray's barrage of threes led to 42 Nuggets points in the 3rd Quarter!



📺 Peacock pic.twitter.com/9qJco616SN — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) October 28, 2025

A notoriously slow starter each season, Murray has flipped that script this year, scoring 25 with 10 assists in the season-opener against Golden State, then dropping another 23 on Phoenix. Monday night, he was on another level.

Jokic lives on another level.

3rd game for Joker.

3rd triple-double.



3 players have opened a season this way... and they are, unsurprisingly, Oscar Robertson, Russell Westbrook and now, Nikola Jokić 💪



25, 19 and 10 in Denver's W! pic.twitter.com/r2GGx2u3ik — NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2025

After the Nuggets win, Jokic talked about his fast start with NBC’s NBA Showtime crew.

Jokic joins the NBA Showtime crew after his triple double performance! pic.twitter.com/wDcXWbwmjj — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) October 28, 2025

Denver brought in Tim Hardaway Jr. for depth and scoring and he had 20 off the bench in this one. Jaden McDaniels scored 25 to lead the Timberwolves, with Julius Randle adding 24 for a shorthanded team playing without Anthony Edwards.