 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Brian Robinson
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 3 Jaylen Sneed, sophomore linebacker coming off a notable role in the Gator Bowl
Terry McLaurin
2023 Washington Commanders Fantasy Preview
  • Zachary Krueger
    ,
  • Zachary Krueger
    ,

Top Clips

oly_atm200_dllondon_230723_1920x1080.jpg
Lyles breaks Bolt’s record with world lead 200m
nbc_cyc_tdf_femmesstage1hl_230723.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 1
oly_atw400h_dllondon_230723_1920x1080.jpg
Bol dominates Diamond League London 400m hurdles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Brian Robinson
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 3 Jaylen Sneed, sophomore linebacker coming off a notable role in the Gator Bowl
Terry McLaurin
2023 Washington Commanders Fantasy Preview
  • Zachary Krueger
    ,
  • Zachary Krueger
    ,

Top Clips

oly_atm200_dllondon_230723_1920x1080.jpg
Lyles breaks Bolt’s record with world lead 200m
nbc_cyc_tdf_femmesstage1hl_230723.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 1
oly_atw400h_dllondon_230723_1920x1080.jpg
Bol dominates Diamond League London 400m hurdles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nikola Jokić reportedly to skip FIBA World Cup for Serbia

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published July 23, 2023 10:48 AM
Serbia v Italy: Round of 16 - FIBA EuroBasket 2022

BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 11: Nikola Jokic of Serbia during the FIBA EuroBasket 2022 round of 16 match between Serbia and Italy at EuroBasket Arena Berlin on September 11, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Pedja Milosavljevic/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Coming off playing for the Serbian national team last summer in EuroBasket and then making a championship run with the Nuggets all the way into June, Nikola Jokić is reportedly going to skip playing in the World Cup this summer for Serbia.

Jokić has informed the Serbian national team coach Svetislav Pesic he will take the summer off, according to a report from Dejan Stankovic of Mozzart Sport (hat tip Eurohoops.net). Team captain Bogdan Bogdanovic tried to talk Jokić into playing, but the Nuggets center decided to give his body a rest before returning to Denver to defend their title.

This shouldn’t be a surprise considering the round-the-calendar basketball Jokić was playing, and the report out of Europe said there was skepticism he would play. Still, for international players there is a strong pull to represent their national teams — those nations don’t have the depth of the United States to replace stars with another star — but Jokić is taking this summer off. That likely means he would play for Serbia next summer in the Paris Olympics (when the top American stars likely show up as well).

It’s not just Jokić who appears to be out for Serbia, new Thunder guard Vasilije Micic and Barcelona forward Nikola Kalinc are both expected to skip the World Cup. That will knock Serbia off the perch as one of the teams most likely to upset the United States and win the World Cup.

The World Cup tips off Aug. 25 and will be played across the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia (Team USA will play all its games in Manilla), and FIBA has set it up so this tournament is the primary qualifier for the Paris Olympics. The 32 competing teams are divided into eight groups of four, with the top two teams in each group advancing to the 16-team knockout round.

The USA is in Group C and will face Greece (likely without Giannis Antetokounmpo), New Zealand and Jordan. Before heading to Manilla, USA Basketball will conduct a training camp in Las Vegas in August, after which they will play Puerto Rico in an exhibition before heading to Abu Dhabi and, eventually, the World Cup.

Mentions
Nikola-Jokic.jpg Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets Primary Logo Denver Nuggets