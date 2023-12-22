 Skip navigation
Nikola Jokic went out to Yonkers Raceway last night to watch horses, harness racing

  
Published December 22, 2023 12:05 PM
Denver Nuggets v Toronto Raptors

TORONTO, ON - DECEMBER 20: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets arrives before facing the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on December 20, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Nikola Jokic’s love of horses is deep — the man told the NBA TV crew, on the court within hours of winning the NBA crown, that the pressure was to win that night so he could get back to Serbia and watch his horses race (his reaction to finding out the championship parade was classic). Even Jokic’s new Hotels.com ad campaign with teammate Peyton Watson features ponies.

Denver is in New York to take on the Nets Friday night, so Thursday night Jokic drove 30+ minutes out to the Yonkers Raceway to stand in the freezing cold and watch harness racing horses.

That is dedication. That is showing your love for the animals and the sport.

Mentions
Denver Nuggets Primary Logo Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic.png Nikola Jokic