Nuggets to sit key rotation players, Nikola Jokic questionable for Sunday showdown with Spurs

The Denver Nuggets control their own fate on Sunday. Win against San Antonio and Denver will be the No. 3 seed, then face Minnesota in the first round, and it would be in line to face this same Spurs team in the second round. Lose, and if the Lakers beat the Jazz as expected, the Nuggets fall to fourth in the West and will face the Rockets in the first round and be lined up to face the defending champion Thunder in the second round (assuming both teams win and advance).

Faced with that choice, Denver is sitting nearly all its key rotation players on Sunday: Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Cameron Johnson, Christian Braun and Tim Hardaway Jr. and Peyton Watson are all out Sunday (Watson has missed the last four games with a hamstring issue).

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Spurs:



QUESTIONABLE:

Nikola Jokić (Right Wrist Injury Management)



OUT:

Tim Hardaway Jr. (Left Knee Soreness)

Jamal Murray (Right Shoulder Impingement)

Aaron Gordon (Right Hamstring Injury Management)

Cam Johnson (Right Ankle… pic.twitter.com/LgDkeatNH3 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 11, 2026

Denver MVP candidate Nikola Jokic is questionable, but if he does not play he will not reach the NBA’s 65-game threshold and will not be eligible for any postseason awards and honors. He likely plays at least the minimum of 15 minutes needed to become eligible.

Denver sat a lot of the same players on Friday night against Oklahoma City, a team that also sat all its key rotation players as it had the No. 1 seed secured (the Nuggets won that game). Asked about the decision to sit all those stars on Friday, coach David Adelman said this, via Bennett Durando of The Denver Post.

“What’s on the injury report is what they’re out with. They’re dealing with a lot more than that physically, not to mention some of the soft tissue stuff. Scary kinds of injuries.”

Denver is choosing health going into the postseason, and likely a matchup it likes better against Houston in the first round, over concerns about the second round and beyond.

The Spurs would likely rather face the winner of the Lakers/Timberwolves series in the second round than the Nuggets, so it may push to win (assuming San Antonio beats a play-in team in the first round).

All of which may take all the drama out of one of the NBA’s hoped-for dramatic final days of games.

