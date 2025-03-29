Pacers reportedly want to re-sign center Myles Turner this offseason

Around the trade deadline, a few teams called the Indiana Pacers to check on the availability of center Myles Turner, those teams knowing Turner is an unrestricted free agent after this season. Those teams were told Turner was not available and came away with the impression Indiana planned to re-sign Turner this summer, league sources told NBC Sports.

Brian Windhorst echoed that at ESPN but noted that doing that would raise some financial questions in Indiana.

Team sources told me the Pacers absolutely want to keep Turner, who is closing in on his 700th game for the franchise. But Indiana has to manage a cash crunch. They are currently projected to be about $22 million below next season’s luxury tax without Turner, and he’ll probably be looking for a significant raise on his current $19.9 million salary. The Pacers haven’t paid the luxury tax since 2005, and there are no plans to go into it next season, sources said. Keeping Turner is going to require some negotiating and some maneuvering.

With the contracts of guys like Isaiah Hartenstein (three years, $87 million) and Alperen Sungun (five years, $185 million) setting the market, Turner is going to ask for $30 million or more a season. Signing him to a new deal in that range could mean moves with the role players the Pacers have — Obi Toppin, Aaron Nesmith, T.J. McConnell, Bennedict Mathurin — to clear out cap space and stay below the luxury tax. Indiana could play hardball — not many teams have cap space available and the teams that do, like the Nets, will not want to spend it on a veteran center — but the Pacers also want to keep a key player happy. It’s a fine line to walk.

Turner averaged 15.5 points and 6.6 rebounds a game, he is shooting 40.2% on 3-pointers (5.5 a game) plus is a solid rim-protector as a big averaging almost two blocks a night. Most importantly, Turner is a natural fit with the Pacers’ up-tempo system and point guard Tyrese Haliburton.

It’s going to be a pretty dry free agency market this summer, and the biggest names on the board — LeBron James and James Harden (player option) — are expected to re-sign with their current teams. In the wake of that, expect some big trades to come down. Just not ones involving Myles Turner.