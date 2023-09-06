PBT Podcast: World Cup semifinals, Central division preview and Erykah Badu

Even without America’s biggest names (or maybe because of that), this year’s version of Team USA has shown more chemistry than we have seen from the men’s senior national team in a long time. However, will that be enough against an excellent German team in the FIBA World Cup semifinals, and against Canada or Serbia in the Finals (if the Americans advance)? Corey Robinson and Kurt Helin of NBC Sports discuss what they have seen with Team USA, what has worked, and what players have looked good at the World Cup.

Then in Corey’s Jukebox, Corey explains how Erykah Badu ties into Team USA.

For Kurt’s Korner, the pair breaks down the Central division. How much pressure are the Milwaukee Bucks under after Giannis Antetokounmpo’s offseason comments? Can the Cleveland Cavaliers push the Bucks? Kurt thinks everyone is sleeping on the Pacers. Then what should be the Bulls’ next move? What should be expected of this season’s Pistons?

You can listen to the entire podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the Stitcher app, check us out on Google Play, or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

We want your thoughts and questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please feel free to email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.