Pistons confirm they plan to hire new head of basketball operations

  
Published April 15, 2024 10:26 PM
In the fourth year of their latest rebuild, the Detroit Pistons had the worst record in the NBA at 14-68.

That is not getting anyone fired... yet. As reported yesterday, both coach Monty Williams and GM Troy Weaver — each with large contracts (Weaver’s extension kicks in next year) — will maintain their jobs.

However, the Pistons confirmed they are going to hire a new head of basketball operations. That person will oversee both Williams and Weaver and report directly to owner Tom Gores. That person will decide if there are to be changes (although, with those contracts, it may be a year or more down the line).

“This past season has been incredibly difficult and frustrating for our fans, players and our entire organization,” Gores said in a statement announcing the search. “We will continue to invest in our core group of young players and surround them with the right complimentary talent.”
Expect the Pistons to move quickly on this, whoever gets that role has major decisions to make heading toward the 2024 NBA Draft. One name the Pistons are considering is Bucks GM Jon Horst, reports Marc Stein.

Whoever takes over the job will inherit a few potential building blocks for the future: Cade Cunningham took a step forward, and there are solid players such as Jalen Duran and Jaden Ivey. But this team needs to be about adding and developing young talent, and there is a long way still to go.

