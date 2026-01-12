Postponed Heat, Bulls game rescheduled for Jan. 29, games scheduled that night now Jan. 31

The slippery court that forced the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls to postpone their game last Thursday has slid both into a tough stretch of the schedule.

The league announced that the postponed game been rescheduled for Jan. 29. Additionally, the Chicago at Miami game, previously scheduled for Jan. 30, has been rescheduled to Jan. 31.

What that means in practice is that both the Bulls and Heat will now have to play four games in five days and play each other three times in that stretch.

This all came to pass because of condensation on the court that made it unsafe to play the teams’ scheduled Jan. 8 game. The combination of a Blackhawks game the night before (so there was ice under the floor) with an unseasonably warm and humid day in Chicago led to condensation forming on the court. While there were extensive efforts to mop up and towel off the court, the water would just come back because of the conditions.

It was unsafe, and ultimately, both coaches — along with league representatives and the referees — chose to postpone the game rather than risk players’ health.