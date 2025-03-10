Rockets’ Amen Thompson reportedly out 10-14 days with sprained ankle

The Houston Rockets ahead-of-schedule season — 39-25 and fifth in the West — has been a true team effort, with eight players averaging double-digit points. While Alperen Sengun was a deserving All-Star, this isn’t a team built around one star — but Amen Thompson has been emerging as the potential superstar off this roster, a true two-way force.

Now Thompson will be out 10-14 days with a sprained ankle, reports Shams Charania of ESPN. An MRI showed no structural damage, according to the report.

Ime Udoka did what a lot of coaches would do in his situation: In a blowout game he left Thompson in to get one more rebound and the triple-double. Injury is the risk with that, and it looked like this one could have been much worse than the MRI showed.

How Amen Thompson got injured: Looks like it is a rolled left ankle on this landing. pic.twitter.com/NF1si0cV1F — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) March 9, 2025

Thompson, in his second season, is averaging 14 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists a game while playing All-Defensive Team level defense. He has yet to develop a steady jump shot but has learned how to work in transition, as a cutter and out of the dunker’s spot to become an offensive threat.

What matters most to the Rockets is ensuring Thompson is fully healed before he steps back on the court. With the playoffs just about five weeks away, Houston can’t afford for Thompson to re-injure his ankle because he rushed back to the court.