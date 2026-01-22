NBA Trade Rumors 2025-26: Is Kuminga trade still on table? Is there a market for Morant? Much more.

There are just 15 days until the NBA trade deadline and while this is often when talks heat up, this year is seeing some cooling as well. Here is the latest from around the league.

Jonathan Kuminga

Jimmy Butler III’s devastating ACL injury meant Jonathan Kuminga was back on the court for the Warriors on Tuesday, his first appearance in 16 games and he impressed, scoring 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

That, however, was not the only thing that might have changed — with the Warriors’ hopes of a deep playoff run this season crushed, there is buzz that Golden State could hold on to Kuminga and package him this summer as part of a bigger trade (yes, the Warriors are watching the Giannis Antetokounmpo situation, but there are other options, too). Then there was this comment from Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy, which didn’t exactly have us thinking trade.

Mike Dunleavy on the Jonathan Kuminga trade demand: “I’m aware of that. In terms of demands, when you make a demand there needs to be demand.” pic.twitter.com/XOGXj3HFrs — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 21, 2026

While there is still a good chance Kuminga gets traded before the deadline, it is no lock. Not anymore.

It’s also worth noting that Dunleavy said, “I don’t envision” including the injured Butler in any blockbuster trades at the deadline.

Anthony Davis

Speaking of the Warriors, don’t look for them to chase Anthony Davis in a trade, something that multiple people have now reported. There is just no interest from Golden State’s side, in part because taking on AD’s massive salary would mean sending out Draymond Green, and in part because of the combination of that Davis contract and his injury history.

Ja Morant

Two factors may combine to keep Ja Morant in Memphis past the trade deadline.

One is that there is not much of a market for the 26-year-old two-time All-Star, something league sources confirmed to NBC Sports (and a point we have reported here before). To be clear, some teams would take a flyer on Morant if they could get him at a steal of a price, but Memphis is reportedly asking for a young player and a first-round pick as part of any deal, and that level of offer does not appear to be out there.

The second factor is that Morant is very popular in Memphis — and that matters in a small market. As Marc Stein said at The Stein Line, it would be very difficult for the Grizzlies to sell their fans the package that Atlanta got for Trae Young (the expiring contract of CJ McCollum plus rotation wing Corey Kispert). One of the lessons front offices took from the Luka Doncic trade a season ago was not to anger the core fan base, as it can cost a GM his job.

Minnesota seeking point guard

Minnesota has set out the twin goals for the trade deadline: finding a point guard and lowering its payroll tax, as reported by Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps at ESPN. The Timberwolves are looking at a $24 million tax bill this season.

In terms of a point guard, the Timberwolves are talking with the Bulls about a trade for one of Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, and Tre Jones, reports Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

“Another trade partner for the Bulls to keep an eye on is the Timberwolves. They have star guard Anthony Edwards and his supporting cast of center Rudy Gobert and forwards Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid locked up for at least the next three seasons, but they have been shopping for a combo guard to play off Edwards, especially in the fourth quarter of games. The Sun-Times reported last month that the teams talked about a deal for White, but the Timberwolves also have inquired about Ayo Dosunmu and Tre Jones, too.”

Toronto thinking long-term

The conventional wisdom has been that Toronto is poised to make a bold move at the trade deadline. In part, that is due to the Raptors sitting fourth in the East and wanting to be a bigger threat to the Pistons, Celtics and Knicks. The other is that GM Brian Webber is in the final year of his contract and with that needs to do something bold to keep his job.

That’s not what’s happening on the ground, reports Michael Grange at SportsNet.

Webster is not making short-term decisions based on his contract status.

Quite the opposite. According to multiple sources, Webster and the Raptors have had exploratory discussions on a multi-year extension to his current deal with talks expected to pick up after the trade deadline.

Grange also spoke with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment president Keith Pelley (MLSE owns the Raptors).

“There is no pressure regarding the trade deadline or his contract,” said Pelley. “And he is 100 per cent aware of that. The team is moving in the right direction and I’m convinced that Bobby will make the right moves, at the right time, to make us better. This team under Bobby’s direction, will contend for championships.”

Other trade notes:

• Maybe the team’s recent slump will force them to consider a bigger move, but the buzz around the league has been that the Knicks were looking to do something smaller, shopping Guerschon Yabusele and his $5.5 million salary, as well as wing Pacome Dadiet, looking to get back some depth for their rotation. That combination of players isn’t going to net the Knicks much of anything unless they sweeten the deal with a pick.

• Phoenix finally got its chemistry right this season, it’s got a team that is playing hard every night and is balanced, and the front office doesn’t want to mess with that. Which means the Suns will be hesitant to make a trade, reports Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.

Phoenix is 10 games above .500 (27-27) and sits as the No. 6 seed in the West, avoiding the play-in.

• Sacramento is open to trading any of its stars — Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan — something that is not a secret but has been echoed again in recent reports, such as ESPN’s Anthony Slater calling Sabonis a “name to watch.”

Before their recent winning streak put things on hold, the Clippers and Kings discussed a DeRozan and Keon Ellis for John Collins based deal, reports Michael Scotto at Hoopshype. That deal now appears dead in the water.

• Washington is looking for a possible trade partner for Kris Middleton, but with him making $33.3 million there is not much of a market and the sides could be headed for a buyout, reports Josh Robbins at The Athletic.

• Don’t be surprised if Philadelphia and Dallas make some salary dump trades at the back end of their rosters before the deadline. As noted by Marc Stein, Philly wants to convert the two-way contracts of Dominick Barlow and Jabari Walker to regular contracts, but the 76ers already have 14 roster spots filled and would need to open one up to create the room. Dallas is in a similar situation with two-way guys Ryan Nembhard and Moussa Cisse, but the Mavericks don’t have an open roster spot and are looking to lower their tax bill in the midst of a disappointing season.