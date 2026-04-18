Rockets’ Kevin Durant out for Game 1 vs. Lakers due to right knee contusion

Kevin Durant played in 78 games this season, his most since 2018-19, and he played more total minutes than he has in a dozen years.

It’s bad timing that he is injured and out for Game 1 of the Rockets’ first-round series against the Lakers on Saturday due to a right knee contusion, the team announced.

This comes in a series already lacking some star power with the Lakers’ Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (strained oblique) out for at least the start and likely all of the series.

Durant’s injury happened on Wednesday in practice, with coach Ime Udoka saying the injury is “in an awkward spot” just above the patella tendon. While an MRI showed nothing serious, Durant’s knee is “very tender,” according to Udoka.

Udoka will start Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Reed Sheppard and Josh Okogie. Houston still had a +5.4 net rating this season with Durant off the floor, and this new starting five played just 49 minutes together and had a -9.9 net rating.

It’s unknown if Durant will be ready for Game 2 on Tuesday in Los Angeles.