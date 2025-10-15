Russell Westbrook reportedly agrees to one-year contract to join Sacramento Kings

After a summer of rumors and talks, Russell Westbrook signing with the Sacramento Kings is about to be a reality.

Westbrook and the Kings have agreed to a one-year deal, a story broken by ESPN’s Shams Charania and since confirmed by other reports. The deal is expected to become official on Thursday. While the financial terms are not yet public, this is likely a fully guaranteed deal for the veteran minimum of $3.6 million (keeping the Kings $1.8 million below the luxury tax line). Westbrook had not picked up his $3.5 million player option with Denver and became a free agent.

Westbrook, 37, averaged 13.3 points and 6.1 assists a game last season in Denver. What he brings nightly is energy that can change games — even at this age, nobody plays harder than Westbrook every night. However, he’s not an efficient scorer at this point in his career, nor is he a great defender.

The Kings needed depth at the point behind Dennis Schroder, and Westbrook slides right into that role. While the Kings have high hopes for him, and just exercised the third-year option on him, second-year point guard Devin Carter did not seem ready for the leap yet.

Sacramento will have a bench unit with Westbrook, Malik Monk and Doug McDermott behind a starting five of Schroder, Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan and Keon Ellis. It’s also a roster that could see shakeups this season as Sacramento looks to retool after having to trade De’Aaron Fox last season, a move that forces a reset.