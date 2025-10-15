Russell Westbrook reportedly agrees to one-year contract to join Sacramento Kings

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs
Fantasy Baseball 2025 Second Base Breakdown: Brice Turang’s breakout and 2026 rankings
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
Raiders at Chiefs prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
SMX 2025 Rd 03 Las Vegas Chase Sexton Finish.JPG
With thanks, KTM confirms departure of Chase Sexton
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251015.jpg
Maye worth an MVP bet with Patriots atop AFC East
nbc_ffhh_williams_henry_jennings_251015.jpg
Can Lions’ Williams be trusted in Week 7 lineups?
nbc_ffhh_ashtonjeanty_251015.jpg
LV’s Jeanty among fantasy’s top RBs since Week 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs
Fantasy Baseball 2025 Second Base Breakdown: Brice Turang’s breakout and 2026 rankings
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
Raiders at Chiefs prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
SMX 2025 Rd 03 Las Vegas Chase Sexton Finish.JPG
With thanks, KTM confirms departure of Chase Sexton
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251015.jpg
Maye worth an MVP bet with Patriots atop AFC East
nbc_ffhh_williams_henry_jennings_251015.jpg
Can Lions’ Williams be trusted in Week 7 lineups?
nbc_ffhh_ashtonjeanty_251015.jpg
LV’s Jeanty among fantasy’s top RBs since Week 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Russell Westbrook reportedly agrees to one-year contract to join Sacramento Kings

  
Published October 15, 2025 12:43 PM

After a summer of rumors and talks, Russell Westbrook signing with the Sacramento Kings is about to be a reality.

Westbrook and the Kings have agreed to a one-year deal, a story broken by ESPN’s Shams Charania and since confirmed by other reports. The deal is expected to become official on Thursday. While the financial terms are not yet public, this is likely a fully guaranteed deal for the veteran minimum of $3.6 million (keeping the Kings $1.8 million below the luxury tax line). Westbrook had not picked up his $3.5 million player option with Denver and became a free agent.

Westbrook, 37, averaged 13.3 points and 6.1 assists a game last season in Denver. What he brings nightly is energy that can change games — even at this age, nobody plays harder than Westbrook every night. However, he’s not an efficient scorer at this point in his career, nor is he a great defender.

The Kings needed depth at the point behind Dennis Schroder, and Westbrook slides right into that role. While the Kings have high hopes for him, and just exercised the third-year option on him, second-year point guard Devin Carter did not seem ready for the leap yet.

Sacramento will have a bench unit with Westbrook, Malik Monk and Doug McDermott behind a starting five of Schroder, Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan and Keon Ellis. It’s also a roster that could see shakeups this season as Sacramento looks to retool after having to trade De’Aaron Fox last season, a move that forces a reset.

Mentions
DEN_Westbrook_Russell.jpg Russell Westbrook Zach LaVine.png Zach LaVine dennis schroder.jpg Dennis Schröder SAC_Sabonis_Domantas.jpg Domantas Sabonis