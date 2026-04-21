Shai Gilgeous-Alexander runs away with Clutch Player of the Year Award

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Philadelphia Phillies v Chicago Cubs
Phillies vs Cubs Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 21
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-High Point at Wisconsin
College basketball transfer portal rankings: Who are the top 2026 NCAA players available?
St. Louis Cardinals v Houston Astros
Dynasty Baseball Stock Watch: Rainiel Rodriguez, JoJo Parker, Braden Montgomery ascending rapidly

Top Clips

nbc_pl_roseniorintv_260421.jpg
Rosenior ‘numb’ after ‘indefensible’ performance
nbc_pl_update_260421.jpg
PL Update: Brighton romp shell-shocked Chelsea
nbc_pftpm_vrabeltomedia_v2_260421.jpg
Pats putting Vrabel in front of media was ‘astute’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Philadelphia Phillies v Chicago Cubs
Phillies vs Cubs Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 21
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-High Point at Wisconsin
College basketball transfer portal rankings: Who are the top 2026 NCAA players available?
St. Louis Cardinals v Houston Astros
Dynasty Baseball Stock Watch: Rainiel Rodriguez, JoJo Parker, Braden Montgomery ascending rapidly

Top Clips

nbc_pl_roseniorintv_260421.jpg
Rosenior ‘numb’ after ‘indefensible’ performance
nbc_pl_update_260421.jpg
PL Update: Brighton romp shell-shocked Chelsea
nbc_pftpm_vrabeltomedia_v2_260421.jpg
Pats putting Vrabel in front of media was ‘astute’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

NBA Playoff Highlights

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander runs away with Clutch Player of the Year Award

  
Published April 21, 2026 06:51 PM

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the clear frontrunner to repeat as MVP, and his case for that is intertwined with his play in the clutch this season. Oklahoma City won 64 games not just because SGA was the best player in the first 43 minutes of a game, but also because of how dominant he was in the last five.

Which is why Gilgeous-Alexander was voted NBA Clutch Player of the Year, garnering 96 of the 100 first-place votes (cast by a select group of media). Hall of Famer Reggie Miller made the announcement on Peacock.

Denver’s Jamal Murray finished second in the voting, just one point ahead of the Timberwolves Anthony Edwards, who was third (the 65-game rule does not apply to this award). Murray had 33 second-place votes (worth three points each) and 18 third-place votes (worth one point), while Edwards had one fewer second-place vote with 32 and two more third-place votes (20).

Gilgeous-Alexander led the league in the clutch, averaging 6.5 points per clutch game, as well as with 175 total clutch points this season, leading the Thunder to a league-best +92 in clutch minutes and a 20-7 record. What’s more, he had to do a lot of that on his own — Murray was second in total clutch points with 166 but he had a lot of help in the form of Nikola Jokic (155).

The other four first-place votes that didn’t go to SGA went to players who did not finish in the top three. Cade Cunningham got one and finished fourth in the voting, Jalen Brunson (who won the award last year) had two first-place votes but finished fifth, and the Nuggets’ Jokic got one first-place vote but finished sixth.

Mentions
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander copy.jpg Shai Gilgeous-Alexander DEN_Murray_Jamal.jpg Jamal Murray Anthony Edwards.png Anthony Edwards
Best of the NBA