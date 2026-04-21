Shai Gilgeous-Alexander runs away with Clutch Player of the Year Award

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the clear frontrunner to repeat as MVP, and his case for that is intertwined with his play in the clutch this season. Oklahoma City won 64 games not just because SGA was the best player in the first 43 minutes of a game, but also because of how dominant he was in the last five.

Which is why Gilgeous-Alexander was voted NBA Clutch Player of the Year, garnering 96 of the 100 first-place votes (cast by a select group of media). Hall of Famer Reggie Miller made the announcement on Peacock.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to rake in the awards. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/FULMrpbRKI — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) April 21, 2026

Denver’s Jamal Murray finished second in the voting, just one point ahead of the Timberwolves Anthony Edwards, who was third (the 65-game rule does not apply to this award). Murray had 33 second-place votes (worth three points each) and 18 third-place votes (worth one point), while Edwards had one fewer second-place vote with 32 and two more third-place votes (20).

Gilgeous-Alexander led the league in the clutch, averaging 6.5 points per clutch game, as well as with 175 total clutch points this season, leading the Thunder to a league-best +92 in clutch minutes and a 20-7 record. What’s more, he had to do a lot of that on his own — Murray was second in total clutch points with 166 but he had a lot of help in the form of Nikola Jokic (155).

Certified in crunch time 🫡



Watch SGA's best clutch plays of the season 📺 https://t.co/b4D5IXx94k pic.twitter.com/DeIC6hUDNc — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) April 21, 2026

The other four first-place votes that didn’t go to SGA went to players who did not finish in the top three. Cade Cunningham got one and finished fourth in the voting, Jalen Brunson (who won the award last year) had two first-place votes but finished fifth, and the Nuggets’ Jokic got one first-place vote but finished sixth.

