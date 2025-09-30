 Skip navigation
Spurs’ De’Aaron Fox to miss start of season recovering from hamstring injury

  
Published September 30, 2025 10:40 AM

If the Spurs are going to leap up into the playoffs in a crowded West, it’s going to involve two things. One is Victor Wembanyama staying healthy and taking another leap forward. The other is point guard De’Aaron Fox and Wembanyama developing chemistry, forming an unstoppable inside-out combo that drives the offense.

Wembanyama confirmed at Spurs media day that he is fully cleared from the shoulder blood clots that ended last season and he is ready to go.

However, the second part of the Spurs’ hopes are on hold. Fox confirmed at Spurs media day that he is still recovering from a right hamstring injury and added, “I don’t think I’ll be ready for opening night.”

Fox made this sound like the classic push-and-pull between a player who is feeling better and a team’s medical staff, which understands just how easy it is to reinjure a hamstring that seems fully healed but needs more time.

“I feel good. I felt like I could have played a little bit ago, but they’re not letting me,” Fox said, adding later the target is a Nov. 1 return. “We’re taking it day-by-day, but I feel great.”

This is the first season the Spurs are supposed to be done rebuilding and start climbing up the Western standings. Wembanyama is in his third year and is the preseason heavy favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year, while also taking another step forward on offense. The question becomes how does a backcourt of Fox, No. 2 pick Dylan Harper and reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle all mesh.

Again, the second part of that is now on hold until around Nov. 1.

