Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/kbhblujwcw2mzexsj420
Kentucky lands Jasper Johnson, collects vital recruiting victory
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/p12iduwqrtr0njdkfezx
Ten transfers that may regret changing programs
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/hslnoqmdebrx0qqapzk4
How the NFL starting QBs were rated as high school prospects
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,

nbc_fnia_threepeatchat_240905.jpg
Chiefs ‘know they can stand alone’ with three-peat
nbc_fnia_kickoffstrat_240905.jpg
New kickoff rule is like a ‘science experiment’
nbc_fnia_brazilgame_240905.jpg
Packers, Eagles gearing up for kickoff in Brazil

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Spurs’ Keldon Johnson switches to No. 0, allowing Chris Paul to remain No. 3

  
Published September 5, 2024 08:02 PM
Utah Jazz v Golden State Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - APRIL 7: Chris Paul #3 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game on April 7, 2024 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Seeing Chris Paul in a jersey other than No. 3 — he is CP3, after all — would have been weird.

It turns out that’s not happening in San Antonio. Keldon Johnson has worn No. 3 during his five years with the franchise, but he posted a picture of himself on Instagram wearing Spurs uniform No. 0 — he switched for this upcoming season.

That means the No. 3 uniform is open for Chris Paul.

It’s not known if Paul paid Johnson for the number or gave him some kind of gift, but that is not uncommon around the NBA. Johnson said previously that part of the reason he wore No. 3 was he looked up to Paul, who had worn No. 3 at every one of his stops during his 19-year, Hall-of-Fame NBA career.

Paul coming to San Antonio to help organize the Spurs offense, get Victor Wembanyama the ball in better positions, and to mentor young players like Johnson and rookie guard Stephen Castle. It was one of the better pickups of the offseason. It’s possible the Spurs will trade CP3 at the February deadline, but that’s still a lot of time for Paul to work with Gregg Popovich and put his stamp on this team.

Keldon Johnson.png Keldon Johnson Chris Paul.png Chris Paul San Antonio Spurs Primary Logo San Antonio Spurs