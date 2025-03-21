 Skip navigation
Stephen Curry leaves game after frightening fall, suffers pelvic contusion

  
Published March 21, 2025 01:33 AM

Nothing sucks the air out of the Chase Center like Stephen Curry lying on the court in pain.

That’s what happened in the third quarter Thursday night against the Raptors when Curry drove the lane, drew the defense, passed out of it, and was hit as he did, landing flat on his back.

Steph Curry went to the Warriors' locker room after a hard fall

Warriors on NBC Sports Bay Area (@nbcswarriors.bsky.social) 2025-03-21T03:49:43.008Z

After the game, coach Steve Kerr said Curry wanted to re-enter the game, but the medical staff would not allow that. Postgame Curry got an MRI. It should be noted that Curry’s back was bothering him earlier in the week, which is why he sat out the game against Milwaukee. Don’t be surprised if Curry misses a few games, the Warriors are going to want to slow-play this and make sure there are no lingering issues heading into the playoffs.

Not that there’s ever a good time for an injury but the Warriors had gone 15-3 entering the game, and during that stretch Curry is averaging 28.1 points and a game in that stretch.

The Warriors went on to win 117-114 behind a triple-double from Jimmy Butler (16 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists) plus 21 points from Draymond Green and 17 from Curry before his injury. The Warriors need all the wins they can get to hold on to the No. 6 seed in the West and avoid the play-in.

