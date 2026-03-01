Stephen Curry says he’ll be out ‘a little longer’ with ‘unpredictable’ knee rehab

Stephen Curry has sat out the last 10 Golden State games recovering from what the team has termed “runner’s knee.” The Warriors are 4-6 without him, and he’s going to miss “a little more” time, he said Saturday during the Warriors’ loss to the Lakers.

Here is what he told ABC’s Malika Andrews during the Warriors’ home loss to the Lakers on Sunday, via Anthony Slater at ESPN.

“It’s going to be a little longer. Right now, with this one, it’s about each day, can you stack good days? I’ve done that. Hopefully, they can unleash me on the court soon and hopefully, get back sooner than later...

“This is a weird one. It’s kind of unpredictable how it’ll heal.”

Curry confirmed he has not done any on-court work towards a return. He said his focus was on remaining in the best shape possible so his return to play is easier when the time comes.

The Warriors also remain without Jimmy Butler, who tore his ACL and is out for the season.

Without their two best shot creators, the Warriors have had a bottom-10 offense in the NBA over the last 10 games. Golden State sits as the No. 8 seed in the West and has a 2.5-game lead over Portland to hold on to that easier path through the play-in to the playoffs.

In other Warriors news, they gave forward Gui Santos a three-year, $15 million contract extension. That contract has a player option in the final year, Shams Charania of ESPN reports (he also had the dollar figure).

Warriors sign Gui Santos to multi-year extension: pic.twitter.com/rnblt0uj4F — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) February 28, 2026

Santos was in the final year of his contract, making $2.2 million and would have been a restricted free agent after the season. He has become a trusted part of Steve Kerr’s rotation since Jimmy Butler went down, averaging 6.8 points per game and shooting 38.4% from 3-point range.