Steve Kerr buys piece of Spanish LaLiga club Real Mallorca

Mallorca is more than just an island off the coast of Spain that is home to Rafael Nadal, for the past few years it has been home to a soccer club playing in LaLiga, the highest level Spanish league (with Barcelona, Real Madrid and other international powers).

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr now owns a piece of that team, Real Mallorca, the club announced this week. The club was recently taken over by Andy Kohlberg, who bought the shares of former Phoneix Suns owner Robert Sarver. Kerr explained how it came together, via ESPN.

“Andy Kohlberg and I have been friends for many years,” Kerr said. “We were together this summer. He told me there was a shift in the ownership group and he offered me the chance to be part of the new investment group. I was so excited, having been in Mallorca last summer watching a game, following the team and becoming a fan. It was a really exciting opportunity and I jumped at it.”

That seems like a good reason to buy part of the club if you have the cash.

Kerr will be following his new club from Manilla for a while, where he is the head coach of USA Basketball heading into a World Cup where they are the favorite. After that Kerr will fly back to the Bay Area to lead a Golden State Warriors team that now has the two best point guards of a generation in Stephen Curry and Chris Paul, but also a lot of questions to answer if they want a ring for the thumb with this generation.

Real Mallorca finished solidly mid-table last season (ninth) but are projected by many to be in a relegation battle this season (they finished 16th in LaLiga two years ago). It has opened the season with one loss and one draw.

