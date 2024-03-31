Suns coach Vogel: ‘The league has got to look all the flopping that Lu Dort does’

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

USATSI_22906310.jpg
When does Caitlin Clark play again: How to watch Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2024 Women’s March Madness tournament
MLB: Spring Training-Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays
Waiver Wire Watch: So Many Reds, Jose Siri Running Wild
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional-Alabama vs North Carolina
What March Madness games are on today? Time, TV channel, live stream for men’s NCAA tournament Elite Eight

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livbhapostmatch_240331.jpg
Liverpool overcome shaky start to topple Brighton
nbc_pl_livgoal2_240331.jpg
Salah drives Liverpool 2-1 in front of Brighton
nbc_pl_livgoal1_240331.jpg
Diaz tucks away Liverpool’s equalizer v. Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

USATSI_22906310.jpg
When does Caitlin Clark play again: How to watch Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2024 Women’s March Madness tournament
MLB: Spring Training-Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays
Waiver Wire Watch: So Many Reds, Jose Siri Running Wild
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional-Alabama vs North Carolina
What March Madness games are on today? Time, TV channel, live stream for men’s NCAA tournament Elite Eight

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livbhapostmatch_240331.jpg
Liverpool overcome shaky start to topple Brighton
nbc_pl_livgoal2_240331.jpg
Salah drives Liverpool 2-1 in front of Brighton
nbc_pl_livgoal1_240331.jpg
Diaz tucks away Liverpool’s equalizer v. Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Suns coach Vogel: ‘The league has got to look all the flopping that Lu Dort does’

  
Published March 31, 2024 11:15 AM
Oklahoma City Thunder v Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MARCH 24: Luguentz Dort #5 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on March 24, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Getty Images

This sounded like a coach trying to lay some groundwork for a potential first-round playoff matchup.

Luguentz Dort was hit with a flopping penalty in the second quarter of the Thunder’s comfortable win over the Suns on Friday night. Dort is one of the more physical perimeter defenders in the league, he crowds the ball-handler’s space and part of his game is drawing offensive fouls. He sells some of those — Friday wasn’t his first flopping penalty. Saturday, Suns coach Frank Vogel called Dort out on it and asked the league to do something about it (via Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic).

The Thunder are currently tied for the No. 1 seed in the West and will finish with a top-three seed in the conference. The Suns are currently the No. 7 seed in the West. While both are in tight races and things could shift, a first-round playoff matchup between the teams is undoubtedly possible.

Which is why Vogel’s statement to reporters sounds like someone trying to lay the foundation for complaints he might make in a first-round series. A little pre-emptive working of the referees.

It’s also not going to change how Dort defends. He is who he is, and it’s effective, he is one of the league’s better perimeter defenders.

Mentions
Luguentz Dort.png Luguentz Dort Oklahoma City Thunder Primary Logo Oklahoma City Thunder Phoenix Suns Primary Logo Phoenix Suns