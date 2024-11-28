 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: St. Louis Blues at New Jersey Devils
Jordan Binnington shuts out Devils and sets a Blues franchise record with his 152nd victory
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 26 Bayou Classic - Southern vs Grambling
For fans across generations, Bayou Classic is a celebration of tradition and shared ties
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams
Baseball star Shohei Ohtani seeks $325,000 worth of baseball cards from his ex-interpreter

Top Clips

Cisse.jpg
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 18 Cisse, Newcastle
nbc_roto_rfshawksjets_241127.jpg
Has JSN surpassed Metcalf as SEA’s fantasy WR1?
nbc_roto_rfseaglesravens_241127.jpg
Can Eagles get passing game going vs. Ravens?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Suns guard Bradley Beal limps off court in 4th quarter of Phoenix’s loss to Nets

  
Published November 28, 2024 10:03 AM
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Phoenix Suns

Nov 27, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) dribbles against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal limped off the court in the fourth quarter of Wednesday night’s 127-117 loss to the Brooklyn Nets in what could be another injury setback for the three-time All-Star.

Beal didn’t return to the game after tumbling to the ground midway through the fourth quarter. As he was leaving the arena, he was asked if it was his left ankle or calf bothering him, and he responded “both.”

Beal has played just two games since returning from a strained left calf that caused him to miss five straight games. The 31-year-old has struggled with various injuries over the past 3 1/2 seasons, never playing more than 53 out of 82 regular season games.

“He had a couple different times where he stepped on somebody’s foot,” Suns coach Mike Budenholzer said. “We’ll hope for the best, but I have no update right now.”

Beal was playing well before his injury, scoring 17 points on 8-of-14 shooting. The Suns have lost seven of their past nine games.