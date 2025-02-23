Suns move Bradley Beal back into starting lineup, he scores 25 in win against Bulls

In early January, as both Bradley Beal and the Phoenix Suns struggled to find their footing, coach Mike Budenholzer moved Beal to the bench.

Phoenix is still struggling, so Saturday Coach Bud moved Beal back into the starting lineup and the result was him dropping 25 points — with the Suns’ big three of Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker combining to score 81 — in a win over the Chicago Bulls, 121-117, snapping a two-game Phoenix losing streak.

Two CLUTCH 3s from Booker & Beal late in Q4 help lift Phoenix 🎯🎯



Suns pull away with the 121-117 win in Chicago ☀️ pic.twitter.com/ZfhyhlavWm — NBA (@NBA) February 23, 2025

Asked about the potential of the move pregame, Budenholzer said of Beal, “He organizes us. He brings leadership, stability. He’s a point guard. He’s that guy that’s looking to get everybody involved. Has a comfort level with that spot. He’s been good.”

This is the first time Jones has come off the bench this season. He had 2 points on 0-of-5 shooting.

The win matters to the Suns, who at 27-29 sit 11th in the West — if the postseason started today they would miss even the play-in despite having the second-highest payroll in the league, well into the second luxury tax apron. Phoenix is one game behind Sacramento for the final play-in spot, with Kings coach Doug Christie calling meetings to exhort his team to win more and hold on to a postseason spot.

