Top News

New York Jets Offseason Workout
2023 New York Jets Fantasy Preview
  • Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
  • Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
ja'marr chase.jpg
Fantasy Football WR Tiers for 2023: Chasing Alpha Status
  • NBCSports.com Staff
    ,
  • NBCSports.com Staff
    ,
Eldora Speedway Eldora Million - Logan Schuchart in practice.jpg
Logan Schuchart wins Eldora Million; Kyle Larson flips
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cycling_stage13finish_230714.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 13 finish
nbc_dps_ohtanitradefallout_230714.jpg
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
oly_chasinggold_murphyparentsrace_1920x1080.jpg
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Suns’ owner Ishbia denies Isiah Thomas played role in Chris Paul trade

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published July 14, 2023 11:36 AM
Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns - Game Four

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 07: Former NBA athlete Isiah Thomas and Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia attend Game Four of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals at Footprint Center on May 07, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Nuggets 129-124. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Getty Images

From his opening press conference, new Suns owner Mat Ishbia denied Isiah Thomas has any role with the organization. Nobody seems to believe him, with Thomas sitting next to Ishbia when he takes his ball and holds it from Jokić in the Denver series, and reports Thomas was informally advising Ishbia and the other Suns’ executives (although that role may be shrinking).

Then there was Chris Paul after the Suns traded him to Washington (he eventually was moved again to Golden State): “It’s is part of the business, and what you realize is that no one owes you anything. No matter how you are with them or what you do, you realize that in this business, nobody owes you anything, as it should be. But when it comes through and my son texts me, I realize that, you know, Mat [Ishbia] and Isiah [Thomas], I guess, just wanted to go in a different direction.”

Chris Paul doesn’t drop things like that accidentally (that doesn’t make it objectively true, it’s how CP3 perceives things, but it was not an inadvertent statement). Now Ishbia says he has gone to Thomas for advice but denied he was involved in the Paul trade, part of an interview with the Arizona Republic’s Duane Rankin.

“That had nothing to do with the trade of Chris Paul. Chris Paul was a great part of our organization for years and years and we were lucky to have him and I wish him nothing but the best going forward....

How much influence does Thomas have? Good question. It’s impossible to know from the outside; everyone is spinning things to put themselves in the best light, including Ishbia. As an owner, Ishbia should have different voices in his ear as consultants, not people who think alike but a variety of perspectives that sometimes do not agree. More information is better. How much influence Thomas should have depends on what you think of Thomas, he’s got a lot of fans around the league, but his track record as an NBA executive is unimpressive (to be kind).

In the end, it’s on Ishbia. Not who he listens to, but Ishbia. He signs the checks and has set the tone and course for this team. If it doesn’t work, it reflects on him, not Thomas.

