Tiago Splitter takes over as Trail Blazers’ interim coach following arrest of Chauncey Billups

Portland has named Tiago Splitter as its interim coach in the wake of head coach Chauncey Billups’ indictment and arrest for his alleged involvement in rigged, illegal poker games tied to East Coast organized crime families.

After his arrest, Billups was placed on leave from the Trail Blazers. Portland released this statement after canceling media availability for the day:

“We are aware of the allegations involving head coach Chauncey Billups, and the Trail Blazers are fully cooperating with the investigation. Billups has been placed on immediate leave, and Tiago Splitter will assume head coaching duties in the interim.”

The NBA released this statement: “We are in the process of reviewing the federal indictments announced today. Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups are being placed on immediate leave from their teams, and we will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities. We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and the integrity of our game remains our top priority.”

Billups appeared Thursday afternoon before Judge Jolie Russo in the U.S. District Court in Portland, Ore., on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. Billups was released on bond after agreeing to travel restrictions and surrendering his passport. His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 24.

Splitter, a 6'11" big man out of Brazil, played seven NBA seasons from 2010 through 2017, most of that with the San Antonio Spurs — including winning a ring with them in 2014 — as well as playing for the Hawks and 76ers. After he retired from playing, Splitter worked as an NBA assistant coach in Brooklyn (2019-23) and Houston (2023-24), before leaving to become the head coach of Paris Basketball last season, leading it to its first-ever championship in France’s top division. Splitter, 40, left Paris to come to Portland and be an assistant under Billups.

Splitters’ first game as head coach is Friday when Portland hosts Golden State.

There had been speculation that Blazer’s assistant, Nate Bjorkgren, might get the interim job. He was formerly the head coach of the Pacers, and when Billups had to miss time for personal reasons last season, it was Bjorkgren who took over as the interim. Portland’s front office decided to go with Splitter instead.

Billups was arrested and indicted for his alleged involvement as a “face card” and draw for illegal poker games — including one in Las Vegas — run by East Coast Italian organized crime families. These games were illegal but were supposed to be “square,” however, they were actually rigged against the victims recruited into the game. Billups’ presence was one of the draws to the poker game, and he was given a cut of the proceeds, according to the federal indictment. Billups is not named but is strongly hinted at in another federal sports gambling indictment released today, one about giving co-conspirators inside information available only to players and coaches, which was then used to make bets on games and player props (this is what Rozier was arrested for). In the indictment, “Co-conspirator No. 8" — whose career is detailed in the indictment and matches Billups — is specifically tied to a March 24, 2023, game in which the Trail Blazers announced late that Damian Lillard and other starters would sit, a game Portland lost badly.

