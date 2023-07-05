Victor Wembanyama expected to make Spurs, Summer League debut Friday night

After leading the Metropolitans 92 to the French league Finals — and playing in games after even the NBA Finals were done — there was speculation the Spurs might have Victor Wembanyama sit out NBA Summer League. The Spurs, however, didn’t see it that way, much to the league’s relief.

After sitting out the Sacramento Summer League, Wembanyama is expected to make his Spurs debut Friday night in the Las Vegas Summer League when the Spurs take on the Charlotte Hornets and No. 2 pick Brandon Miller, that expected news confirmed by Marc Stein in his Substack newsletter.

Wembanyama — officially 7'3.3" by the Spurs measurements, and that’s in socks — is the most hyped prospect of a generation and will fill the Thomas & Mack Center with fans excited to see the future face of the league (at least the Spurs hope he will be). As much as a big man who can create his own shot and knock down 3s, it’s his rim-protecting defense that could make Wembanyama a force and the Spurs contenders again in a few years.

Putback dunk off his own stepback 3 🤯 https://t.co/ARkuLYGsAI pic.twitter.com/fXgjzrIAmO — NBA (@NBA) April 2, 2023

The real question around Wembanyama’s visit to Las Vegas is will we see a second game from him? The Spurs play Sunday night against Portland — and No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson — but teams now tend to shut down top picks early at Summer League. Paolo Banchero played just two games for the Magic last year . It would not be a surprise to see Wembanyama play the first half against Portland and that would be it until training camp.

All of which means tune in Friday night (9 p.m. Eastern, ESPN) to be sure to catch Wembanyama’s first game in a Spurs uniform.

