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NBA Playoff Highlights

Victor Wembanyama will play in Game 4 against Trail Blazers on Sunday

  
Published April 26, 2026 03:17 PM

After missing one game with a concussion, Victor Wembanyama is listed as active and will return to the court on Sunday for San Antonio as it takes on Portland in Game 4 of their first-round series.

Wembanyama exited Game 2 last Tuesday after a nasty face-first fall to the hardwood, and he was later diagnosed with a concussion and entered the NBA’s concussion protocol. That process requires Wembanyama to be symptom-free after increasing levels of exertion, all monitored by a league-approved neurologist.

A return after five days is as quick as could reasonably have been expected.

Wembanyama, the 2026 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, scored 35 points, with five rebounds and a couple of blocks in the opener in this series, a San Antonio win. However, the Trail Blazers came back to win Game 2 after Wembanyama exited following his concussion. The Spurs have a 2-1 series lead after rookie Dylan Harper scored 28 points off the bench and Stephon Castle scored 33 in Game 3 in Portland — a game that was a blown chance for the Trail Blazers to get a win against a shorthanded Spurs team.

Wembanyama is one of the finalists for MVP this season after averaging 25 points and 11.5 rebounds a game this season, while shooting 34.9% from 3-point range, and lifting the Spurs to 62 wins. His return puts the Spurs in the driver’s seat in their first-round series.

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SAS_Wembanyama_Victor.jpg Victor Wembanyama
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