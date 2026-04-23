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NBA Playoff Highlights

Victor Wembanyama will travel with Spurs to Portland, status for Game 3 remains undecided

  
Published April 23, 2026 01:39 PM

Victor Wembanyama will be traveling with the San Antonio Spurs to Portland for Game 3 of their first-round series, but whether he will be able to play in Game 3 Friday night — or even Game 4 on Sunday — remains unclear.

“He looks good. The update is that he is following the league’s protocol and he’s progressing, and he’ll travel with the team,” coach Mitch Johnson said Thursday before the Spurs practice and flight to Portland.

Johnson would not say when Wembanyama might return to the court, noting that ultimately it is a league-appointed doctor, not the Spurs, who needs to clear his return to play.

While Wembanyama did some cardio work last night, according to Shams Charania of ESPN, the NBA’s concussion protocol requires him to complete a multi-step process to be cleared to play. Those steps involve him not showing symptoms through multiple steps of increased physical exertion (from a stationary bike to jogging to on-court work). The results from his tests are compared to a baseline of these same tests he (and every NBA player) took before the start of the season. This entire process is monitored and must ultimately be approved by a league-appointed physician specializing in neurological issues.

Wembanyama’s injury occurred in the second quarter of Game 2 on Tuesday, when he tried a spin move in the paint and was incidentally tripped and fouled by Jrue Holiday. Wembanyama tried to pass the ball as he fell and was unable to protect his head as it hit the court.
Wemby ruled out of Game 2 after face-first fall
Victor Wembanyama has been ruled out of Game 2 after this face-first fall that put him in concussion protocol.

Wembanyama left the game and did not return. The Trail Blazers came back in that game to get the win and even the series at 1-1.

“We know that he’s chomping at the bit to get back on the court and be with his guys,” Johnson said.

Wembanyama, the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year, averaged 25 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game this season.

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SAS_Wembanyama_Victor.jpg Victor Wembanyama
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