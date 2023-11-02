 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Wide Technology Championship - Round One
Players going low on Tiger’s course early at WWT
ClubMX 2023 Mark Fineis.jpg
Mark Fineis joins ClubMX for 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Horse Racing: 37th Breeders Cup World Championship
Breeders’ Cup Classic 2023: Post Positions, Schedule, Odds, Purse, Race history

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_stephjokicdebate_231102.jpg
Can Steph challenge Jokic as best player in NBA?
nbc_bfa_clippers_231102.jpg
Is Harden an asset or liability for Clippers?
nbc_bfa_livnuggets_231102.jpg
Could an early-season loss be good for Nuggets?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Wide Technology Championship - Round One
Players going low on Tiger’s course early at WWT
ClubMX 2023 Mark Fineis.jpg
Mark Fineis joins ClubMX for 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Horse Racing: 37th Breeders Cup World Championship
Breeders’ Cup Classic 2023: Post Positions, Schedule, Odds, Purse, Race history

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_stephjokicdebate_231102.jpg
Can Steph challenge Jokic as best player in NBA?
nbc_bfa_clippers_231102.jpg
Is Harden an asset or liability for Clippers?
nbc_bfa_livnuggets_231102.jpg
Could an early-season loss be good for Nuggets?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Walter Davis, NBA Rookie of the Year, five-time All-Star, North Carolina legend, dies at 69

  
Published November 2, 2023 06:23 PM
Phoenix Suns vs Atlanta Hawks

Basketball: Phoenix Suns Walter Davis (6) poses for a portrait at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Phoenix, AZ 2/9/1978 CREDIT: James Drake (Photo by James Drake/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X22115 TK1)

Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Walter Davis, a five-time NBA All-Star who had his number retired by the Phoenix Suns, has died. He was 69.

Davis was a star in college for North Carolina where he played for the late Dean Smith. It was North Carolina, where Davis’ nephew Hubert Davis is the Tar Heels’ basketball coach, which announced Water Davis’ death Thursday.

The school’s release said Walter Davis died Thursday morning of natural causes while visiting family in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Walter Davis was drafted fifth overall by Phoenix in 1977 and became the NBA Rookie of the Year after averaging 24.2 points a game. He played 11 of his 16 pro seasons with the Suns, who retired his No. 6.

Davis moved to Denver for three seasons and Portland for one before returning to the Nuggets in 1992-1993 for his final year.

In college, Davis was practically unstoppable as he led one of the top programs in the game. He helped the Tar Heels to the NCAA title game in 1977, where they lost to Marquette.

Former North Carolina assistant coach and head coach Roy Williams said Smith and assistant coach Bill Guthridge “used to rave about how much fun it was to coach Walter. I got to watch him as a fan and loved getting to know him later.”

Davis is 10th all-time in scoring in Tar Heels’ history. His 106 games with double-figure scoring are fourth all-time at North Carolina, trailing only Phil Ford, Sam Perkins and Tyler Hansbrough.

Ford said he and Davis were best friends almost from the time they met nearly 50 years ago. “He was the best man at my wedding and I was the best man at his,” Ford said in a statement.

“He loved me and I loved him,” Ford continued. “He was a great, great, great guy that happened to be a great basketball player.”

Walter Davis, from Pineville, North Carolina, is part of the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame. He was named to the ACC’s 50th anniversary team in 2002.

Mentions
Phoenix Suns Primary Logo Phoenix Suns Portland Trail Blazers Primary Logo Portland Trail Blazers Denver Nuggets Primary Logo Denver Nuggets