New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Five
Would Derrick Rose return to Bulls? He reportedly also has suitors in Suns, Lakers, Celtics, more
  Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Top-10 finish proves significant for Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club
World Supercross adds Abu Dhabi at Yas Island
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Watch Chelsea Gray with WNBA assist of the season

  • By
  Kurt Helin
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published June 25, 2023 01:36 PM

Chelsea Gray is special.

Her floor vision and IQ are part of the reason she has two WNBA rings and four All-Star appearances, but if you need more proof check out what may be the WNBA assist of the year from her on Saturday night.

Insane.

She was dishing out dimes all over the Aces’ 101-88 win over the Fever, finishing with a season-high 12.

The defending champion Aces are 12-1 to start the season and have set the bar extremely high — nobody else in the West is over .500. Connecticut (11-3) looks like a challenger from the East, and the New York Liberty (8-3) are starting to put it together, but can anyone catch Gray and her teammates?