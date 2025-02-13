 Skip navigation
SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-AUT-WOMEN-SUPER G
Federica Brignone wins ski worlds giant slalom; American Paula Moltzan snags bronze by .01
NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Maryland
No. 25 Maryland at Nebraska Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Alpine skiing: Preparation for the Alpine World Ski Championships
2025 World Alpine Skiing Championships Results

SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-AUT-WOMEN-SUPER G
Federica Brignone wins ski worlds giant slalom; American Paula Moltzan snags bronze by .01
NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Maryland
No. 25 Maryland at Nebraska Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Alpine skiing: Preparation for the Alpine World Ski Championships
2025 World Alpine Skiing Championships Results

Watch Jamal Murray drop a career-high 55 points in Nuggets win over Trail Blazers

  
Published February 13, 2025 03:41 AM
DENVER NUGGETS VS PORTALND TRAIL BLAZERS, NBA

DENVER, CO - FEBRUARY 12: Jamal Murray (27) of the Denver Nuggets holds his form after shooting a three pointer over Anfernee Simons (1) of the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

Denver Post via Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets are a threat in the West because they have the best player on the planet, Nikola Jokic.

However, when Jamal Murray is playing at his peak next to Jokic, Denver looks like the team that won a ring just a couple of years ago. We saw that Murray on Wednesday night when he dropped a career-high 55 points on the Trail Blazers in a Nuggets win.

Murray was gunning, shooting 20-of-36 to get his buckets. Nikola Jokic added a triple-double on the night of 26 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. His play and Murray were enough to lift the Nuggets to a 132-121 win.

That’s nine straight wins for Denver heading into the All-Star break, pushing the Nuggets up to third in the West (and just half a game behind Memphis for the No. 2 seed). While Oklahoma City is clearly the team to beat in the West, Denver might be the biggest threat to them, especially if Murray keeps playing like this.

