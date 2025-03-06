 Skip navigation
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Boston Celtics
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Payton Pritchard goes off...again
NCAA Basketball: Marquette at Connecticut
Karaban leads UConn to 72-66 win over No. 20 Marquette
NCAA Basketball: Maryland at Michigan
No. 13 Maryland tops No. 17 Michigan 71-65, giving Michigan State at least share of Big Ten title

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_marylandmichigan_250305.jpg
Highlights: Maryland beats Michigan in Ann Arbor
nbc_cbb_marqvsuconn_250305.jpg
Highlights: UConn holds off Marquette
nbc_wcbb_wisconsiniowa_250305.jpg
Highlights: Iowa rolls over Wisconsin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch James Harden turn back clock, drops 50 on Pistons to spark Clippers win

  
Published March 6, 2025 03:57 AM
Detroit Pistons v Los Angeles Clippers

INGLEWOOD, CA - MARCH 5: James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers looks on during the game against the Detroit Pistons on March 5, 2025 at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

The Clippers may want former president Barack Obama to attend more games.

He was in Los Angeles Thursday night to watch the Clippers take on the red-hot Detroit Pistons, but it turns out the guy who was hot was James Harden — at age 35, he dropped 50 on Detroit, sparking the Clippers to a 123-115 win.

“I wanted my pic with Presi after the game, but he had left. I guess he wanted to beat traffic,” Harden joked after the game. “But, we’ve got a pretty cool relationship, we’ve met a few times. So, it’s pretty cool to see him at the game. It’s the reason why I played so well.”

What might have been most impressive about Harden’s effort is that, at age 35, he did this on the second night of a back-to-back — and on a night Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell were out. The night before, Harden played 37 minutes and scored 21 points against the Suns.

“I can do it, it’s not my first time,” Harden said, and it isn’t it was his 24th 50-point game. “For someone who’s done it probably their first time takes a lot of energy, but for me it’s just understanding the game. Seeing the game within the game.”

Detroit felt that the way the game was called opened the door for Harden.

“I mean, again, give him a ton of credit, but if you’re not allowed to put your body on him legally, and he’s allowed to shoot 20 free throws you’re not going to be able to guard it,” Pistons coach JB Bickerstaff said. “You know what I mean? He’s an elite offensive weapon who can score in a bunch of ways. But when he’s allowed to get to the free throw line 20 times it just makes your job extremely difficult.”

It was a key late-season win for the Clippers — just 1.5 games separates the Warriors at the No. 6 seed and the Kings with the No. 9 seed in the West. It’s going to be tight down to the wire and every win is going to matter.

