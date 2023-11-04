 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Championship - Qualifying
Championship 4 drivers tout level of respect in Cup field
World Wide Technology Championship - Round Three
Watch: Kuchar, leading by 6, makes quadruple bogey
Purdue v Michigan
Purdue vs. Michigan Live Updates: Scores, highlights, how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_auerbachsegment_231104.jpg
Frustration building amid NCAA UMich investigation
nbc_horse_rickdutrowintv_231104.jpg
Dutrow emotional after Breeders’ Cup Classic win
nbc_horse_bcclassicjockeyintv_231104.jpg
Ortiz thankful for family after Classic win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Championship - Qualifying
Championship 4 drivers tout level of respect in Cup field
World Wide Technology Championship - Round Three
Watch: Kuchar, leading by 6, makes quadruple bogey
Purdue v Michigan
Purdue vs. Michigan Live Updates: Scores, highlights, how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_auerbachsegment_231104.jpg
Frustration building amid NCAA UMich investigation
nbc_horse_rickdutrowintv_231104.jpg
Dutrow emotional after Breeders’ Cup Classic win
nbc_horse_bcclassicjockeyintv_231104.jpg
Ortiz thankful for family after Classic win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Joel Embiid score 26, 76ers knock off shorthanded Suns 112-100

  
Published November 4, 2023 07:18 PM
Phoenix Suns v Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 4: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball during the game against the Phoenix Suns on November 4, 2023 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

What distraction to start the season? The Philadelphia 76ers are clicking in the first weeks of the season and it showed again during a Saturday matinee in Phoenix.

Tyrese Maxey started slow but finished with 22 points and and 10 assists, while Kelly Obure continues to be a steal of a pick-up and the new starter scored 25.

But it’s all about Joel Embiid.

Embiid scored 26 points plus grabbed 11 rebounds and did all that in three quarters — he didn’t have to set foot on the court in the fourth — as the 76ers picked up a 112-100 win on the road over the Suns.

That makes four straight wins for the 76ers.

Phoenix, again without the injured Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, were led by Kevin Durant who scored 31, but there is not enough help around him. Suns not named Durant shot 33.3% for the game, their execution was not sharp, and with that Phoenix dropped its third straight and fell to 2-4 on the young season.

Booker is being eased back from his toe injury, he played Thursday but was out today. Beal had an extensive pregame workout, according to Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic, and seems nearer a return.

Mentions
Joel Embiid.png Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers Primary Logo Philadelphia 76ers Kevin Durant.png Kevin Durant Phoenix Suns Primary Logo Phoenix Suns