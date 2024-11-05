 Skip navigation
Watch Kevin Durant hit game-winner to cap off his 15 in fourth, lifting Suns past 76ers

  
Published November 5, 2024 01:19 AM
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Phoenix Suns

Nov 4, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) puts up a layup over Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

This night was supposed to be about Paul George’s return to the court. He looked the expected amount of rusty after his layoff — 15 points on 4-of-14 shooting, five rebounds and four assists — but his presence opened up the floor for Tyrese Maxey, who scored 32.

In the end, the night ended up being about Kevin Durant, who scored 15 of his 35 in the fourth quarter, including hitting this game-winner.

The win improves the Suns to 6-1 on the young season, while the 76ers fall to 1-5.

The bright spot for the 76ers was the play of Guerschon Yabusele, who scored 19 off the bench and hit five 3-pointers. He’s been asked to play more at the five with Embiid out than should be his role, but there are nights he is up to the task and this was one of them.

