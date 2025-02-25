Watch Nikola Jokic drop a career-high 19 assists on Pacers in Nuggets win

Over the weekend, a high-energy Lakers defense fronted Nikola Jokic, doubled him when he got the ball, and limited a low-energy version of the three-time MVP to seven shots in a Nuggets loss.

Monday night, Jokic looked like his vintage self, carving up the Pacers’ more traditional defense with a career-high 19 assists in a 125-116 Denver win.

After the game, Nuggets players such as Aaron Gordon (a team-high 25 points) talked about how easy Jokic makes the game when you play with him. Denver coach Michael Malone spoke about the joy Jokic gets from setting up teammates.

Behind Jokic playing at an MVP-level once again, the Nuggets have won 10-of-11 games and sit second in the Western Conference. This is the team that is the biggest playoff threat to the Thunder.