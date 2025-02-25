 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Ville Husso
Red Wings free up salary cap space by dealing Ville Husso to the Ducks
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
No. 5 Tennessee at LSU Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_pft_notworking_250225.jpg
Why some NFL draft prospects skip Combine workouts
nbc_pft_simms_combine_250225.jpg
Simms recalls his Scouting Combine experience
nbc_pft_jim_250225v2.jpg
Harbaugh: Herbert is one of greatest QBs all time

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Ville Husso
Red Wings free up salary cap space by dealing Ville Husso to the Ducks
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
No. 5 Tennessee at LSU Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_pft_notworking_250225.jpg
Why some NFL draft prospects skip Combine workouts
nbc_pft_simms_combine_250225.jpg
Simms recalls his Scouting Combine experience
nbc_pft_jim_250225v2.jpg
Harbaugh: Herbert is one of greatest QBs all time

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Nikola Jokic drop a career-high 19 assists on Pacers in Nuggets win

  
Published February 25, 2025 10:39 AM
Denver Nuggets v Indiana Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 24: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets looks to pass the ball during the game against the Indiana Pacers on February 24, 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Over the weekend, a high-energy Lakers defense fronted Nikola Jokic, doubled him when he got the ball, and limited a low-energy version of the three-time MVP to seven shots in a Nuggets loss.

Monday night, Jokic looked like his vintage self, carving up the Pacers’ more traditional defense with a career-high 19 assists in a 125-116 Denver win.

After the game, Nuggets players such as Aaron Gordon (a team-high 25 points) talked about how easy Jokic makes the game when you play with him. Denver coach Michael Malone spoke about the joy Jokic gets from setting up teammates.

Behind Jokic playing at an MVP-level once again, the Nuggets have won 10-of-11 games and sit second in the Western Conference. This is the team that is the biggest playoff threat to the Thunder.

Mentions
DEN_Jokic_Nikola.jpg Nikola Jokic DEN_Gordon_Aaron.jpg Aaron Gordon Denver Nuggets Primary Logo Denver Nuggets