Watch Olivier Sarr’s tip-in at buzzer lift Toronto past his brother’s Washington team

Oliver Sarr got one up on his younger brother Sunday.

Down one with 0.8 on the clock and inbounding the ball, part of the play had Sarr coming off a pick and rolling to the rim — the Wizards flubbed the coverage and Sarr took advantage with the game-winner.

OLIVIER SARR WITH THE @TISSOT BUZZER-BEATER!



🚨⏰ Your Time Defines Your Greatness. pic.twitter.com/Zbf7ShbM3r — NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2025

Immanuel Quickley led the Raptors with 18 points and RJ Barrett added 15, while Scottie Barnes had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Washington’s CJ McCollum led all scorers with 19, while Alex Sarr finished with 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting with eight boards.