Browns at Patriots prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 8: Lamar Jackson making progress, Jayden Daniels ruled out
WNBA: Finals-Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces
WNBA and players' union spar over CBA negotiations, revenue sharing

nbc_nba_nopvsmem_251022.jpg
Morant guides Grizzlies to season-opening win
nbc_nba_wshvsmil_251022.jpg
Giannis’ 37 points lead Bucks to opening night win
nbc_nba_torvsatl_251022.jpg
Barrett powers Raptors to win against Hawks

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Browns at Patriots prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 8: Lamar Jackson making progress, Jayden Daniels ruled out
WNBA: Finals-Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces
WNBA and players’ union spar over CBA negotiations, revenue sharing

nbc_nba_nopvsmem_251022.jpg
Morant guides Grizzlies to season-opening win
nbc_nba_wshvsmil_251022.jpg
Giannis’ 37 points lead Bucks to opening night win
nbc_nba_torvsatl_251022.jpg
Barrett powers Raptors to win against Hawks

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch rookie V.J. Edgecombe score 34 in his NBA debut, the most since Wilt Chamberlain

  
Published October 22, 2025 10:44 PM

Who is the rookie to watch in this class again?

VJ Edgecombe, the No. 3 pick of the Philadelphia 76ers, scored 34 points in his NBA debut, the third most all time in league history (and the most since Wilt Chamberlain) in a mind-bending performance.

“We certainly needed the offense, and he certainly just looked pretty comfortable out there,” 76ers coach Nick Nurse said after the game. “Again, I think that’s probably one thing I’ve noticed the most about him, is he seems to really know what’s going on out there for a young player. You just don’t see him making silly mistakes, or many mistakes. He is just playing the right way. He’s got a very good feel for the game.

“That’s pretty cool, though. That’s a neat list to get on.”

Edgecombe came out of the gate hot and scored 14 points in the first quarter, an NBA record.

For the night, Edgecombe scored 34 points on 50% shooting, going 13-of-26, and he was 5-of-13 (38.5%) from 3-point range. He also had seven rebounds and three assists.

It wasn’t a perfect night. Edgecombe was fouled with 7.3 seconds left and the 76ers up one, but he missed both free throws, which cracked the door open for the Celtics. Fortunately for the 76ers, Payton Pritchard missed two attempts in the final seconds and Philadelphia escaped with the win.

That win came courtesy of Tyrese Maxey, who had 40 points and six assists on the night. Joel Embiid started, played 20 minutes, but was 1-of-9 from the floor and had 14 points.

