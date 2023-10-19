Watch Wembanyama nutmeg defender bringing ball up court

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints
Thursday Night Football Week 7 Best Bets: Jacksonville Jaguars vs New Orleans Saints
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
LIV Golf Invitational - Portland - Day One
Koepka continues to take aim at Wolff during LIV team finale
nbc_cfb_bigtalkiowa_231018.jpg
College Football Week 8 Player Props Early Line Best Bets
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_rbs_wheretodraftzion_231018.jpg
Pelicans’ Williamson could be a fantasy bargain
nbc_rbs_kyrieandlukainjury_231018.jpg
How injuries to Doncic, Irving impact fantasy ADPs
nbc_rbs_hardenholdout_231018.jpg
Harden presents huge risk in fantasy drafts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints
Thursday Night Football Week 7 Best Bets: Jacksonville Jaguars vs New Orleans Saints
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
LIV Golf Invitational - Portland - Day One
Koepka continues to take aim at Wolff during LIV team finale
nbc_cfb_bigtalkiowa_231018.jpg
College Football Week 8 Player Props Early Line Best Bets
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_rbs_wheretodraftzion_231018.jpg
Pelicans’ Williamson could be a fantasy bargain
nbc_rbs_kyrieandlukainjury_231018.jpg
How injuries to Doncic, Irving impact fantasy ADPs
nbc_rbs_hardenholdout_231018.jpg
Harden presents huge risk in fantasy drafts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Wembanyama nutmeg defender bringing ball up court

  
Published October 18, 2023 09:31 PM
Houston Rockets v San Antonio Spurs

SAN ANTONIO, TX - OCTOBER 18: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the game against the Houston Rockets on October 18, 2023 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama is just different.

The 7'4" Spurs rookie brought the ball up court — a 7'4" point forward — and nutmegged the Rockets’ Reggie Bullock.

Insane.

If you want another Wemby highlight, here he is with a more conventional block.

He is going to be special in this league.

Mentions
San Antonio Spurs Primary Logo San Antonio Spurs victor.jpg Victor Wembanyama