Wembanyama as Slenderman and the rest of the best NBA Halloween costumes
Published November 1, 2023 08:44 AM
The best Halloween costumes are ones that play off a person’s personality or a physical trait. Victor Wembanyama gets that.
Wembanyama walked into the Footprint Center in Phoenix as Slenderman and it was perfect.
Here are some of the other best NBA player costumes on Halloween, including DeAndre Jordan as Taylor Swift.
Giannis Antetokounmpo just did his full media availability with an Incredible Hulk mask on his face.— Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) October 31, 2023
Remained earnest and serious throughout the entire session. pic.twitter.com/qa7URaQFS1
happy early Halloween from @treymurphy pic.twitter.com/5CbsqRFLML— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) October 30, 2023