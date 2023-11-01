 Skip navigation
Wembanyama as Slenderman and the rest of the best NBA Halloween costumes

  
Published November 1, 2023 08:44 AM
San Antonio Spurs v Phoenix Suns

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 31: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs arrives at the arena in a Halloween Costume before the game against the Phoenix Suns on October 31, 2023 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

The best Halloween costumes are ones that play off a person’s personality or a physical trait. Victor Wembanyama gets that.

Wembanyama walked into the Footprint Center in Phoenix as Slenderman and it was perfect.

Here are some of the other best NBA player costumes on Halloween, including DeAndre Jordan as Taylor Swift.

Mentions
Victor-Wembanyama.jpg Victor Wembanyama Giannis Antetokounmpo.png Giannis Antetokounmpo LeBron James.png LeBron James Paul George.png Paul George DeAndre Jordan.png DeAndre Jordan