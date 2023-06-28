 Skip navigation
Wembanyama to skip Sacramento, join Spurs in Las Vegas for Summer League

  By
  Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published June 28, 2023 12:43 PM

Recent history suggests that No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama will only play a game or two in NBA Summer League. That’s all the top picks and returning players really ever do now — Paolo Banchero played two games in Las Vegas last season . Just enough to spark some season ticket sales and get his feet wet with members of the team’s coaching staff, but then it’s time to protect the investment.

Victor Wembanyama’s Summer League games will be in Las Vegas.

Wembanyama will not be with the Spurs in Sacramento for the California Classic, where the Spurs play on July 3 and 5. Instead, he will join the team in Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League, the team announced. This is the smart play by San Antonio — Wembanyama was playing in the French League finals that went later in the calendar than the NBA Finals, then he immediately flew to New York and got swept up in all the hype around the NBA Draft. He has earned a break.

San Antonio’s first two games in Las Vegas are July 7 against Charlotte and No. 2 pick Brandon Miller (9 p.m. Eastern), then July 9 against Portland and No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson (8 p.m. Eastern).

While the Spurs will play games beyond that in Las Vegas, don’t bet on Wembanyama being part of them.

