Will Steve Kerr coach the Warriors next season? GM Dunleavy says, ‘I don’t see why not’

Steve Kerr is in the final year of his contract, but he’s not exactly stressing about it. After a dozen years and four rings coaching Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, Kerr’s reaction whenever asked about his contract is some variation of what he said before the season, that he likely would want to continue coaching Curry “for another few years, but I think it makes sense for the organization and for me just to see where this thing is at the end of the year, where they are, where I am.”

Warriors General Manager Michael Dunleavy Jr. said he expects him to come back, during an appearance on “The TK Show,” featuring long-time Bay Area writer Tim Kawakami of the San Francisco Standard.

“I don’t see why not. I think Steve’s mentioned wanting to get to the end of the season and figure it out. I think things, for him, are going well. We’ll figure all that out when it comes. I think it’s been interesting, like the focus for us internally between myself, (team owner) Joe (Lacob), the players, Steve, has really been on like getting this thing right the rest of the season. So we haven’t put a whole bunch of thought into it.

“But you know, obviously, on a personal level, (I) love having Steve here. Yeah, I would project that he’s our coach next year. But again, we’re going down to absolute certainties, and a lot of it’s in his court, so we’ll have to see.”

Nobody is stressing about this.

While Kerr would have his choice of jobs, the expectation in league circles is that he will only coach the Warriors, then step away whenever the 37-year-old Curry does, likely moving into the Warriors front office in some capacity. But nothing is certain, so everyone’s eyes will be on Kerr this summer.

Just expect him to be back on the Warriors’ sideline next season.