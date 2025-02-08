Will Suns’ fumbling at trade deadline lead to Kevin Durant exit this summer?

Kevin Durant never asked for a trade.

The concept of being on the move should never have been on his mind — future Hall Of Fame players averaging 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists a game, guys playing at an All-NBA level, don’t get traded unless they demand out.

Which is why Durant was “blindsided” when his name did come up in serious trade talks with Golden State. Talks serious enough that a deal send him back to the Bay Area only died because KD told Stephen Curry (and others) he left for a reason and wasn’t feeling a reunion.

And that’s why Phoenix may lose its best player this summer. Durant may not have considered a trade a few weeks ago, but he is now.

League chatter in the wake of the wildest NBA trade deadline anyone can remember is that Durant’s relationship with the Suns is fractured. With Durant having one season remaining on his contract after this one — he is extension eligible —a parting of the ways could be coming. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst summed up the vibe well on the Hoop Collective Podcast.

“He was not happy he was put into trade talks. I think it’s unpredictable what will happen for the next few months because it’s the nature of the sport, but I think right now it is reasonable to forecast that Durant will be breaking up with the Suns in the summer. He didn’t break up with them today, but it doesn’t look good for the long-term forecast...

“I would just say that the biggest thing Kevin Durant was upset about, I think, not knowing he was involved in trade talks. Generically, a star player of his level likes to be involved in trade talks. That was an issue.”

Durant can be mercurial, predict what he will feel is best for himself this summer at your own risk. However, the .500 Suns did nothing of significance at the trade deadline. This team is what it is, a top-heavy roster fighting to make the play-in in the deep West. After this season, if Phoenix continues to not live up to expectations, there will be a top-to-bottom assessment of the franchise.

Does that inspire Durant to stick around for the long term in Phoenix?

He reportedly was “open” to a trade to Miami, but the Heat’s brain trust — led by Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra — must decide if, at age 37 by next season, Durant is the direction they want to take in retooling with Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.

Wherever Durant lands next season — whether in Phoenix or elsewhere — he will be a leader. No matter what Kendrick Perkins thinks.

I know this may be a reach but this comment is by far the craziest shit I’ve seen this week https://t.co/kNbncZhIUH — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 6, 2025

Things could get crazier for Durant this summer if he is back on the trade block.

