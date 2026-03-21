With win Friday, Pistons become first East team to clinch playoff spot

Two years ago, the Detroit Pistons won 14 games and were the worst team in the NBA. Friday night, they became the first Eastern Conference team to lock up a playoff spot.

Behind 23 points from Jalen Duren and 22 from backup point guard Daniss Jenkins — starting in place of the injured Cade Cunningham — the Pistons beat the Warriors 115-101 and with that became the first team in the Eastern Conference to secure a playoff berth.

J.B. on clinching a playoff berth:



“They’ve been a joy to coach. They’ve been one of the most connected teams I’ve ever been a part of. I feel fortunate every single day I get to come to work with these guys. … The spirit they play with every night is just different here.” — Hunter Patterson (@HunterPatterson) March 21, 2026

Detroit now has a four-game lead over the Boston Celtics for the No. 1 seed in the East with a dozen games left to play. Without Cunningham for at least two weeks — and maybe through the end of the regular season (and beyond) — due to a collapsed lung, there are questions about whether the Pistons can hold on to that seed.

However, the Pistons are now 7-2 in games Cunningham has missed this season with a +2.2 net rating when he is off the floor. It’s going to be tough for the Celtics to make up that ground.

Either way, we know the Pistons are going to the playoffs.